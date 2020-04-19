The second European Satellite attains its orbit

Space business has advanced over recent years. The advancement has resulted in more precise images of high resolution that meets the market demands. Spacecraft serve different purposes like in archaeology, government patrols over the sea, and detection of foreign invasion like missiles. Thus, numerous government has launched satellites to improve their network coverage and space data extraction.

The European Data Relay (EDRS) refers to a European collection composed of GEO satellites that submit information amongst spacecraft, satellites, ground stations, and UAVs. Additionally, EDRS and Alphasat have initialized on commercial telecommunication to improve communication and efficient services to the consumers.

According to EDRS, the second satellite, Space Data Highway, launched on the 6th of August 2019, has attained its specified orbit and accomplished the in-orbit tests. Likewise, SpaceDataHighway, also known as EDRS-C, uses laser technology to relay information from the lower Earth navigating satellites to EDRS payloads. Consequently, EDRS-C stationed at geostationary orbit and EDRC-A, which was previously launched, provides high-speed transmission of data from lower orbital satellites and airborne platforms to ground users. The combination of the two satellites provides near-realtime offers.

EDRS-C also provides an accelerated response time to emergency circumstances due to improved network coverage. The robust satellite laser technology facilitates the birth of new products and services around the globe. Likewise, Airbus forms its commercial user, hence a new digitalized and efficient network is incubated.

As noted above, EDRS-C forms the second launched satellite after EDRS-A. The satellite was transported to space by Ariane 5 launcher to its former orbit and has navigated to its ultimate geostationary orbit tabulated as 36,000 kilometers beyond the Earth. Furthermore, the satellite has surpassed numerous test trials to guarantee efficiency in all its structures.

Besides, airbus is the current satellite operator mandated by EDRS, a public-private merger between Airbus and ESA. Likewise, ESA has strived to centralize companies producing large-scale programs. Also, the organization has played a major role in motivating technological advancement to promote economic development.

EDRS notes that, since the launch of EDRS-A in January 2016, 1.7 petabytes of information have been received. The data is compared to viewing approximately 20,000 high-resolution 4k films for four years, 24 hours a day! The data transmission was possible through nearly 30,000 visual inter-satellite connections developed by the Copernicus program. Thus, with EDRS-C attaining its orbit, efficient and high-resolution images are guaranteed with faster network transmission.