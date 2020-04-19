The process used in the fixation of the clot found in the blood of an astronaut 

An astronaut, whose identity is private, pronounced to have a deep vein thrombosis (blood clotting) in the jugular vein of the neck. The integrity and the exact day the incident took place are in a confidential state for security purposes. The astronaut was already two-month in six months’ stay located at the International Space Station when the doctors identified the blood clot.

This surprised the staff of NASA since it is the first time doctors identified a blood clot in their astronauts, and it lacks developed ways to treat the condition while in a ‘zero-gravity’ environment.

An expert of a blood clot

Stephan Moll, who is a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina (UNC), from the school of medicine at the Chapel Hill, was brought in by NASA staff to treat the blood clot. He was the only physician who does not belong to NASA asked to establish a suitable way for dealing with the blood clot.

Moll and a team of doctors from NASA concluded that blood thinners would do best for the condition. The team was, however, limited to their skills in pharmaceutical since the International Space Center had few supplies of medicine on board.

Following the discovery of the blood clot, there were few amounts of blood thinner, Enoxaparin. Moll aided NASA determining on how they are going to conduct the ratio of the station’s stock of Enoxaparin to treat the blood clot efficiently at the same time make sure that the space traveler does not run out of the medicine before NASA launches a new operation of medicine on the next cargo operation.

The process of treatment

Moll treated the blood clot of the space traveler with Enoxaparin, a medicine that conveyed via injection into the skin and stayed for about 40 days in the system of the astronaut. On the 43rd day of the treatment of the space traveler, there was a supply of Apixaban; a pill taken via the mouth, i.e., by swallowing arrived at the International Space Station on an unknown shipment resupply space ship.

The process of treatment went on for 90 days. During this period, the astronaut received close care, especially how the blood clot fairs on. The medical experts performed some ultrasounds with help from a radiology team on earth. The space traveler arrived safely on earth after their operation of six months. The astronaut recovered well, and the blood clot requires no further treatment.