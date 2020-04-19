The Future of Cameroon Automobile Markets to 2023- Trends, Drivers and Supply, Demand Outlook of Cameroon Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Cameroon Passenger cars and commercial vehicles outlook report provides detailed research and outlook of automobile sector in Cameroon. Current market conditions, consumer preferences and key strategies of leading players in the Cameroon automobile sector are analyzed in detail.

The report analyzes SWOT analysis of Cameroon automotive industry including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, vans and motor cycles. Further, value of imports and exports by sourcing and destination countries are included.

Outlook of production and sales of PCs, CVs and other autos are included for a period between 2005 and 2023. To understand the industry evolution in medium and long term future, demographic and economic indicators of Cameroon country including GDP, Disposable Income, inflation, population (total, rural- urban, male-female, age group) are forecast to 2022.

Information on leading companies across the Cameroon automobile value chain along with latest industry developments and their impact on the players are also analyzed in detail. In addition, manufacturing infrastructures, importers and other companies are analyzed in the report.

Scope of the Research-

– Current Market Dynamics and Future Trends

– Benchmarking with other countries in the region

– Detailed SWOT analysis

– Exports and Imports Value –

– Forecasts of Production and Sales for –

Passenger cars

commercial vehicles (Heavy trucks, Buses, Vans)

– Demographic and Macroeconomic forecasts-

Population by Age, Gender and Location

GDP, GDP per Capita and Disposable Income

– Business Profiles of Three Leading Companies

– Latest Developments

Table of Contents

11.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Emerging Market Trends

2.3 Key Players in Cameroon Automobile Industry

2.4 Consumption Preferences of Cameroon Automobile Buyers

3 Cameroon Auto market- SWOT Analysis

3.1 Key Strengths

3.2 Major Weaknesses

3.3 Potential Opportunities

3.4 Potential Threats

4 Cameroon Automobile Exports and Imports

4.1 Cameroon Motor cars and other motor vehicles- Imports and Exports

4.2 Cameroon Motor vehicles for the transport of goods- Imports and Exports

4.3 Cameroon Works trucks- Imports and Exports

4.4 Cameroon Motorcycles- Imports and Exports

