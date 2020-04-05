Thailand Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025

Thailand Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2025April 5, 2020
By Market Players:
Key players in the Thailand water pump market include Grundfos, KSB AG, Kirloskar Brothers Limited and Ebara Corporation. Global players such as Grundfos, Sulzer Ltd., and Flowserve Corporation focus on research and development initiatives to introduce innovative products in order to attain sustainable advantages over the competition.
These market players also focus on expanding their regional presence through mergers and acquisitions. Water pump manufacturers in Thailand usually sell their products through distributors, who account for approximately 80% sales share as compared to 20% share via direct sales. Global and regional players in the Thailand water pump market focus on entering into long-term tie-ups with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and distributors. Chinese players lay emphasis on tie-ups with retailers to enhance customer reach.
The Thailand water pump market is segmented into:
Thailand water pump, by Pump Type
- Submersible Water Pump
- Mono bloc Water Pump
Thailand water pump, by End-use Application
- Domestic
- Agriculture
- Industrial
- Chemical
- Power
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Thailand water pump, byPump Capacity
- Up to 3HP
- 3–5HP
- 5–10HP
- 10–15HP
- 15–20HP
- 20–30HP
Thailand water pump Market, by Region
- Northern Thailand
- Northeastern Thailand
- Central & Eastern Thailand
- Southern Thailand
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Thailand manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Thailand industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Thailand Industry before evaluating its feasibility.