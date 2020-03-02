Textured Soybean Protein Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

Textured Soybean Protein Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024March 2, 2020
A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Textured Soybean Protein market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future
This global Textured Soybean Protein market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.
This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market.This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Textured Soybean Protein market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.
Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.
Scope of the Report:
First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015.
Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.
The worldwide market for Textured Soybean Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Textured Soybean Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ADM
Danisco
CHS
Scents Holding
Sojaprotein
Cargill
Gushen Biological
Wonderful Industrial Group
FUJIOIL
Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein
Shansong Biological
Sonic Biochem
Wilmar International
Top Agri Group
Soja Austria
Bremil Group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Textured Soybean Protein Flour
Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Ground Meat and Poultry
Formed Meat Products
Vegetarian and Analogs
Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks
Others
