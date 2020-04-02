Tetrahydrofuran (THF)Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Report Description

This XploreMR study on the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market offers an eight-year forecast for the global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market between 2018 and 2026. The Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2026. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market study has been represented from 2018 to 2026. This Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain and pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. The growing spandex industry and increasing demand for Tetrahydrofuran (THF) from solvent applications are some of the factors positively impacting the uptake of Tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the global market.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF), a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H8O, is majorly derived from 1, 4-Butanediol. Its major use is as a precursor of polymer and solvent for Grignard reaction. The primary global application of Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is in the production of PTMEG, which is used in the production of a spandex fibre. Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is also used as a solvent in the manufacturing of PVC and as a preferred solvent for the Grignard reaction in various pharmaceutical applications.

The XploreMR report on the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as application and region. This Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. The report begins with market definitions, which are followed by market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) report covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market: Segmentation

Application

Region PTMEG Solvents Pharmaceuticals North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa APEJ Japan

The Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report begins with a market introduction, which defines the market taxonomy and product definitions with respect to the global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors and industry factors affecting the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market.

Subsequent sections of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report provide value (US$) and volume (New Sales in Kiloton) projections for the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market on the basis of six prominent regions considered in the study.

All the above sections evaluate the present Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market scenario and growth prospects in the global market while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market and identify the right opportunities available.

Another key feature of this Tetrahydrofuran (THF) report is the analysis of all key segments in the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed an attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report, a competitive landscape of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes Tetrahydrofuran (THF) manufacturers. This section in the market report is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Tetrahydrofuran (THF) market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Dairen Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics, BASF, Ashland, INVISTA and SIPCHEM.

