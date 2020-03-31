Term Life Insurance Industry, Worldwide Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Term Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The term life insurance market consists of sales of term life insurance products and related services. This is a type of life insurance which provides only a death benefit (through lump-sum, monthly payment or annuity) to the beneficiary only if the person insured dies during a specified term period. If the person insured survives until the end of the term, the coverage ceases without any value (or payments made) and thereafter death claim cannot be made.

The rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is driving the term life insurance industry. Rise in the middle income group supported by increasing employment opportunities is translating to higher disposable income which allows them to invest in term life insurance. Between the years 2001 to 2011, there has been an increase of 15% and 2% in middle income group in China and India respectively, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. China’s per capita income was $4,033 in 2017, an increase of 7.3% compared to 2016.

Term Life Insurance Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Level Term Life Insurance

2. Decreasing Term Life Insurance

By Application:

1. Invidual Agents

2. Banks

3. Corporate Agents

4. Brokers

5. Direct

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2502&type=smp

Companies in the term life insurance market are increasingly offering customized insurance models for product differentiation and increased customer satisfaction. The users are allowed to add certain diseases in addition to their current plain term policy or to change their death cover plan.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Term Life Insurance Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Term Life Insurance Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Term Life Insurance Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Term Life Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Term Life Insurance Market

Chapter 27. Term Life Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Term Life Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2502

Some of the major key players involved in the Term Life Insurance market are

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/