Televisions Market Size Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The global televisions market was worth $82.75 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.43% and reach $94.7 billion by 2023.

The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purpose. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.

The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver of the televisions market. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World Bank, the world’s middle class population – defined as population that earn between $10 and $100 per day – increased from approximately 1.5 to 2 billion between 2010 and 2015. In 2017, China’s economy grew at 6.9% and India’s GDP grew at 7.1%. The per capita disposable income in India increased at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2005-2015 to reach $1,154 in 2015. Increased earnings and increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, contributing to the televisions market’s growth.

Televisions Market Segmentation

Televisions Market By Product Type:

Smart

Traditional

Televisions Market By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Televisions Market By Technology:

LCD

LED

OLED

QLED

Televisions Market By Screen Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 45 Inches

46 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

Above 65 Inches

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Televisions Market Characteristics Televisions Market Size And Growth Televisions Market Segmentation Televisions Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Televisions Market China Televisions Market

……

Televisions Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Televisions Market Televisions Market Trends And Strategies Televisions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Televisions Market are

Samsung

LG

Sony

Hisense

TCL

Philips

Vizio

Toshiba

Skyworth.

