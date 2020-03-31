Television Market in India (LED, LCD, HD, UHD) Segmentation, and Forecast to 2018-2023

Indian television market

The television market currently consists of televisions that cover a wide range of new technologies that go beyond the conventional cathode ray tube (CRT) format. Increasing innovation coupled with lower prices have augmented the penetration of flat-panel display across all income groups in the country.Usage of television is no longer an urban phenomenon now with penetration of television in more than 99 Mn homes in rural India. TV manufacturers are rapidly adopting marketing of light-emitting diode (LED) TVs as they are sharper, colorful and more detailed, offering higher resolution pictures. With the decreasing trend in the prices of televisions, consumers tend to replace their televisions every five years.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017509

Market segmentation

Samsung, Sony and LG are the three major television manufacturers that dominates the Indian television market. Liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) comprise the two major segments in the global television market. The super-premium segment includes OLED and ultra-high-definition (UHD) or 4K televisions. The festive season in India starting in August with Independence Day till Diwali in October, primarily drives consumers buying across all markets.

Key growth factors

o The rapid growth of internet connectivity across the country, especially in tier II and III cities, is giving greater access to online entertainment portals to the tech-savvy generation. Flat-panel displays are extremely popular in urban areas as it occupies significantly less space and power consumption in comparison to CRT monitors.

o Digital influence on broader consumer spending is significant and is growing rapidly. The implementation of the cable digitization mandate further aided by over the top (OTT) services has contributed vastly to the expanding popularity of new age televisions.

Threats and key players

o The method of viewing content has gradually shifted from television to smartphones among the Indian consumers. Smartphones acting as a substitute for television is hindering the growth of the television market.

o Indian manufacturers are highly dependent on import for sourcing major portions of the television components. Developing broadcast content and infrastructure for 4K television in India is still a steep task with only a handful of players keeping pace.

o BPL Limited, Mirc Electronics Limited, Intex Technologies (India) Limited, Micromax Informatics Limited and LG Electronics India Private Limited are some of the major players that are operating in the Indian television market.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10017509

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian television market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian television market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian television market and its segments, by company (Samsung, Sony, LG and others), by technology (UHD, full HD, HD, flat-panel display units sold – company-wise – Samsung, Sony, LG, Videocon Group, Panasonic, Others, Unorganized/grey)

4. Trade analysis of the television market in India

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the television market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the television market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the television market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Customizations Available

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609