Telecom Service Assurance Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Nokia, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

The Global Telecom Service Assurance Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Telecom Service Assurance Market. Telecom Service Assurance market report puts light on the best market opportunities and efficient information with which business can attain great success. Research and analysis about the key developments in the industry and key competitors along with their strategies has been covered here. All this data of report assists businesses think about the bigger picture of the market place and products. This market report gives illustrations of the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2027. Telecom Service Assurance report also underlines the details about the market drivers and market restraints which estimates the rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions.

The research study on Global Telecom Service Assurance Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Telecom Service Assurance Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Telecom Service Assurance market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global telecom service assurance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity and advances in communication services and innovations have raised the expectations of consumers. Communication technologies of the next generation, such as 5G, are shifting customer preferences to a more digital life style.

The key players examine the Telecom Service Assurance market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Telecom Service Assurance expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Telecom Service Assurance strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Telecom Service Assurance market are:

Broadcom,

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

NEC Technologies India Private Limited,

Nokia,

Accenture,

Amdocs,

Comarch SA,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,

IBM Corporation,

MYCOM OSI,

NETSCOUT,

Oracle,

Spirent Communications,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

TEOCO Corporation,

VIAVI Solutions Inc.,

ZTE Corporation,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

DS Worldwide Corp among others.

Market Definition: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

In telecommunications, service assurance is the implementation by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) of policies and procedures to guarantee that services provided through networks fulfill a pre-set standard of service quality for an ideal subscriber experience. The massive rise in subscriber numbers, the need for elevated optimization & enhanced total investments, and the capacity to assess service efficiency & Quality of Service (QoS) have resulted to enhanced claim for telecom service assurance alternatives.

Segmentation: Global Telecom Service Assurance Market

Telecom Service Assurance Market : By Solution

Software Probe Monitoring Fault and Event Management Quality and Service Management Network Performance Monitoring Workforce Management Others

Services Professional Services Planning and Consulting Services Operation and Maintenance Services System Integration Services Others Managed Services



Telecom Service Assurance Market : By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMES

Telecom Service Assurance Market : By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hosted

Telecom Service Assurance Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Telecom Service Assurance Market:

In July 2018, IBM has announced an agreement with NETSCOUT, this will incorporate the network analytics instruments of the latter into their analysis of telecommunications. The arrangement enables IBM to offer selected models of NETSCOUT’s ISNG probe as a bundled offering by a pure software model. NETSCOUT’s ISNG platform feeds customers metadata in to a huge range of analytics stacks to give insights into application performance management, service assurance, business intelligence and cyber security.

In June 2017, Nokia acquired Comptel Corporation. By strengthening and expanding its software product portfolio and go – to-market capacities, the acquisition enhances Nokia’s plan to make a standalone software business on a scale. Comptel supports Nokia’s software portfolio by providing abilities that help digital service suppliers bring new communications services to the market master services earlier and order stream orchestration, capture data-in-motion, and refine decision-making.

Telecom Service Assurance Market: Drivers

Increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity, fosters the growth of the market

Ability to measure the performance of a service and Quality of Service (QoS), is helping the market to grow

Need for high optimization and increased cost savings, is fueling the growth of the market

Voluminous increase in the number of subscribers, is driving the growth of the market

Telecom Service Assurance Market : Restraints

Data privacy issues, hinders the growth of the market

Resistance to adoption of new technologies, restraints the market growth

Conflict to modify organizations, hampers the growth of the market

