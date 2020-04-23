Targeted Delivery Drugs Market 2020 Major Collaborations: Polyactiva Pty Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vical Inc

In this competitive market place, businesses are always in struggle to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market report has reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report is generated based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa. Further, the Targeted Delivery Drugs report also reviews key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies.

Leading players of global targeted delivery drugs market are Adverum, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, BioZone Labs, Inc., Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., FIT Biotech Oy, Immunocore, Keystone Nano, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Mankind Pharma, MultiVir, PharmaIN, Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Polyactiva Pty Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vical Inc, Nektar Technology, Inc. and others

Global targeted delivery drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of targeted delivery drugs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The global targeted delivery drugs market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in technology advancement and mergers of major players, rise in use of nanotechnology to target specific location and increase in research and development to enhance product portfolio

Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market By Technology (Nanoparticles, Polymers, Monoclonal antibodies, Gold Nanoparticles-Based Drug Delivery and Imaging, Drug Eluting Stents), Therapeutic Area (Pulmonary, Ocular Drug Delivery, Ocular Nano-Based Drug Delivery Implants, Drug Eluting Stents), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market

Targeted delivery drug is defined as a method to inject drugs inside the body such that it targets only a specific part of body. The goal of targeted delivery drug is to localize, prolong and protect interaction with diseased tissue. Targeted delivery drugs have various advantages such as reduction of any side effects, minimum fluctuation in drug level and treats specific part. The market of targeted delivery drug is rising due to advanced technologies and innovations in the field of healthcare

Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancement and mergers of major players may act as a catalyst for the market growth

Rise in use of nanotechnology to target specific location would enhance the market growth

Increase in research and development to enhance product portfolio can boost the market growth

High throughput and reduce waiting time for improved result has driven the market growth

Segmentation: Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market

By Technology

Nanoparticles

Polymers Micelles Dendrimers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Gold Nanoparticles-Based Drug Delivery and Imaging

Drug Eluting Stents

By Therapeutic Area

Pulmonary Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Nebulizers

Ocular Drug Delivery

Ocular Nano-Based Drug Delivery Implants Liposomes Polymers

Drug Eluting Stents

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Sensile had been acquired by the Gerresheimer in order to develop the smart devices and drug delivery systems which included products such as inhalers and insulin pens. With the acquisition, Gerresheimer is looking forward to develop a new delivery system which would have digital and electronic capabilities

In September 2017, DeviceVue, an asset for tracking of sigma spectrum infusion system, was launched by the Baxter International Inc. With the launch of new device, Baxter International Inc. entered into the market of smart infusion pump. The new product would Baxter in expansion of their product portfolio in healthcare

