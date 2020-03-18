Target Drone Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027

Target Drone Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027March 18, 2020
In 2018, the market size of Target Drone Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Target Drone .
This report studies the global market size of Target Drone , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Target Drone Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Target Drone history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Target Drone market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.
Global Target Drone Market Segments
Global Target Drone Market, by Platform
- Ground Target
- Aerial Target
- Underwater Target
- Sea Surface Target
Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type
- Internal Combustion Engine
- Jet Engine
- Others
Global Target Drone Market, by Application
- Combat Training
- Target & Decoy
- Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance
Global Target Drone Market, by End-user
- Commercial
- Defense
- Air
- Navy
- Land
- Homeland Security
Global Target Drone Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Target Drone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Target Drone , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Target Drone in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Target Drone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Target Drone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Target Drone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Target Drone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.