Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025

Abstract

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry – comprising mainly of foundry, DRAM, flash memory, and IDM sectors – reached US$ 11.5 billion, growing 17.6% sequentially in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in the frist half of 2019 was mainly attributed to relatively high inventory levels. As the inventory levels have reached the optimal level and TSMC’s advanced processes have entered mass production, the industry’s shipment performance in the second half of 2019 is expected to witness year-on-year growth. The market demand is anticipated to regain momentum in the second half of 2020 thanks to the surging demand for 5G applications and 8K TVs.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4411223

Companies covered

Inotera, Nanya, Powerchip, TSMC, UMC, Winbond

Table of Contents

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectorTaiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Shipment Value by Business Type, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8″-equiv. Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry Wafer Shipment Volume by Wafer Dimension, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 12-inch Wafer Shipment Volume by Vendor’s Business Type, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8-inch and below Wafer Shipment Volume and Utilization Rate, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry 8-inch and below Wafer Shipment Volume by Business Type, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019

Continued….

PLACE A PURCHASE ORDER @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4411223

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155