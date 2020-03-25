Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025March 25, 2020
Abstract
The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory. The industry is expected to have continued growth momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching US$4.2 billion.
Companies covered
Ardentec, ASE, Chipbond, ChipMOS, FATC, KYEC, OSE, PTI, Sigurd, SPIL, Walton
Table of Contents
Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value , 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry’s Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Exchange Rate, 2Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Research Scope & Definitions
Continued….
