Tahini Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The global tahini market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rising popularity of ethnic Middle Eastern delicacy including hummus, falafel pitas, baba ghanoush, and other authentic cuisine on a global level is expected to remain a prominent factor driving the product demand. Furthermore, increasing usage of sesame seed-based tahini in salads, energy shakes, etc. is projected to have a strong impact on the market growth.

Increasing popularity of Arabic cuisine across developed countries including U.S., Germany, and U.K. is the key driver for the market growth. Increased consumption of sesame-seed based tahini as a key food ingredient owing to its health benefits, such as skin detoxification and prevention of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), and premature graying of hair.

The product has a wide scope of application in numerous products including confectionaries, bakeries, sauces, dips, and salad dressings. Availability of a wide range of products including vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, with zero artificial preservative, etc. will boost the product demand further.

In addition, the manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies and promotional activities for targeting the untapped regions across the globe, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth. Middle East & Africa generated the largest revenue share in 2018. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Product Insights of Tahini Market

Sauces & dips is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of extensive product application scope. Moreover, rising living standards and growing awareness about the nutritional benefits associated with essential fatty acids, magnesium, phosphorous, and Vitamin B1 contents is expected to drive the segment further.

Paste & spreads segment is expected to generate revenue of more than USD 985 million by the end of 2025. Manufacturers are launching new products to cater to the increasing demand. For instance, in August 2018, AllThatDips Company launched an exclusive range of Tahini paste in India for different applications, such as spread, dip, cooking sauce, and salad dressing, under the brand name ˜Bechef.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline was the largest distribution channel segment in 2018. These channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, exclusive or brand outlets, convenience stores, and unorganized retail segment. Over the past few years, major supermarkets including Walmart and 7-Eleven have been investing more in developing countries, such as India, Thailand, and Taiwan, targeting the untapped regions. For instance, in February 2019, 7-Eleven, one of the largest convenience store chains, formed an agreement with Future Group to launch its first series of stores in India. Furthermore, according to The Wall Street Journal report published in March 2019, Amazon is launching a brand new range of grocery stores across major cities of U.S.

Moreover, the company already signed leases for three stores at different locations in U.S. These initiatives are expected to expand the offline segment over the next few years. Online channel is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025 due to growing number of internet users in developing countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Brazil and Mexico. In addition, majority of e-commerce companies including Flipkart and Amazon provide discounts and unique offers to propel the sales.

Regional Insights of Tahini Market

Middle East & Africa was the largest market in 2018 and will retain the dominance throughout the forecast period. Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman are the key revenue-generating countries in this region. Increased consumer disposable income levels and favorable government policies for infrastructure development are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing popularity of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines coupled with rising demand for ethnic Arabic flavors in the region is expected to spur the market growth. Moreover, constant product innovation is projected to drive the demand further. For example, in March 2018, Soom Foods, LLC launched two innovative tahini squeeze packets in dips & spreads segment.

Market Share Insights of Tahini Market

Tahini market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of domestic as well as international companies. Key industry participants include Al Wadi Al Akhdar, El Rashidi El Mizan, Prince Tahina Ltd., Haitoglou Bros, Halwani Bros. Co., Ltd., Carwari International Pty. Ltd., Dipasa USA Inc., Kevala, Mounir Bissat Factories, and SESAJAL S.A. de C.V. These companies have undertaken several marketing strategies, such as merger and acquisition, product launches, and production capacity expansion, to gain maximum market share. For instance, in April 2017, El-Raey Sweetness Halva Company established a new product facility in Badr City, Egypt. In May 2019, Absolutely Gluten Free Company launched Tahini energy bars in U.S.

