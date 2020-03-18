Table Tennis Balls Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast by 2025

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Table Tennis Balls Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Table Tennis Balls Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Table tennis, also known as ping-pong is one of the popular sport in Europe and Asia. It is mostly played in South East Asian countries like China, Germany, South Korea, and Sweden. In the early 1990s, the tennis balls were made of celluloid and size was 38mm diameter. These balls have high-speed capability due to which it has less spectator entertainment. In the year 2000, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) introduced a tennis ball made of plastics with size increasing to 40mm diameter, weighing 2.7g with several color options such as white, orange or matt. Plastics balls help to reduce the speed and spin in comparison to celluloid balls and it gradually improves spectator fun of watching. Tennis balls are available in different types such as novelty balls, practice/training balls, one-star balls, two-star balls, and three-star balls. The growing interest in table tennis sport has driven the demand for tennis balls market.

Joola (Germany), Yasaka (Japan), Nittaku (Tokyo), Xiom (China), Xushaofa Sports (China), Stag (China), Double Fish (China), Weener (Germany), Butterfly (Japan), Double Happiness/DHS (China), Kevenz (United States), Asian pacific (Hong Kong), Stag (China), Stiga (Sweden), Sanghai Minkow (China) and East Point Sports (United States).

Type (Novelty Ball, Practice/training Ball, 1 Star Ball, 2 Star Ball, 3 Star Ball), Application (Fitness & Recreation, Match & Training), Color (Orange, White, Matt, Yellow), Material (Celluloid, Plastic), Ball Diameter (40mm, Above 40mm), End User (Professional, Personal)

The regional analysis of Global Table Tennis Balls Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Table Tennis Balls Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Table Tennis Balls market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Table Tennis Balls Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Table Tennis Balls

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Table Tennis Balls Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Table Tennis Balls market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

