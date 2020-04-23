Synthetic Monitoring Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments| Key Players like AppDynamics (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden)April 23, 2020
Global Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of Micro services driving the development of applications.
- Market Analysis by Segmentation
This Synthetic Monitoring report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.
By Component
- Monitoring Type
- API Monitoring
- SaaS Application Monitoring
- Mobile Application Monitoring
- Web Application Monitoring
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Business Consulting Services
- Implementation Services
- Training and Support Services
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Deployment Model
- Hosted
- On-Premises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
- Geographic Segmentation
This Synthetic Monitoring report splits the market into different regions such as
- North America
- South America
- Middle east and Africa
- Asia and Pacific Region
- Research Methodology
The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Synthetic Monitoring research report.
- Competitive landscape
Global synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of synthetic monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major Industry Competitors:
- CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.),
- BMC Software Inc. (U.S.),
- IBM Corporation (U.S.),
- Dell (U.S.),
- Dynatrace LLC (U.S.),
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), AppDynamics (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden), SCIVISUM LIMITED(UK), Catchpoint Systems, Inc (US), bitbar (Finland) , RIGOR (Georgia), Salesforce.com, inc (US), Broadcom (US), Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US) and others.
What Reports Provides.
- Full in-depth analysis of the parent Synthetic Monitoring market
- Segmentation details of the market
- Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value
- Assessment of niche industry developments
- Important changes in Synthetic Monitoring Industry dynamics
- Market share analysis
- Key strategies of major players In
- Emerging segments and regional markets
- Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the Synthetic Monitoring market.
