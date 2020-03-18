Synthetic Fibers Market Analysis, History and Future Overview 2020-2026|Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPont

Synthetic Fibers Market Analysis, History and Future Overview 2020-2026|Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPontMarch 18, 2020
LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Synthetic Fibers market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Synthetic Fibers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Synthetic Fibers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Leading players of the global Synthetic Fibers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Synthetic Fibers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Synthetic Fibers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Synthetic Fibers market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report: Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, CNPC, Reliance Industries Limited, Toho Tenax
Global Synthetic Fibers Market Segmentation by Product: AcrylicsPolyesterNylonPolyolefin
Global Synthetic Fibers Market Segmentation by Application: ClothingHome FurnishingAutomotiveFiltration
Each segment of the global Synthetic Fibers market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Synthetic Fibers market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Synthetic Fibers market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Synthetic Fibers market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.
Questions Answered by the Report:
• Which are the dominant players of the global Synthetic Fibers market?
• What will be the size of the global Synthetic Fibers market in the coming years?
• Which segment will lead the global Synthetic Fibers market?
• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Synthetic Fibers market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Synthetic Fibers market?
Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Synthetic Fibers market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Synthetic Fibers market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.
Table of Contents
Global Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Fibers Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Acrylics
1.4.3 Polyester
1.4.4 Nylon
1.4.5 Polyolefin
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Clothing
1.5.3 Home Furnishing
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Filtration
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Synthetic Fibers Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Synthetic Fibers Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Synthetic Fibers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Synthetic Fibers Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Synthetic Fibers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Synthetic Fibers Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Synthetic Fibers Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Synthetic Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Synthetic Fibers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Synthetic Fibers Production by Regions
4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Synthetic Fibers Production
4.2.2 United States Synthetic Fibers Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Synthetic Fibers Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Production
4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Fibers Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Fibers Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Synthetic Fibers Production
4.4.2 China Synthetic Fibers Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Synthetic Fibers Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Synthetic Fibers Production
4.5.2 Japan Synthetic Fibers Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Synthetic Fibers Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue by Type
6.3 Synthetic Fibers Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Indorama Corporation
8.1.1 Indorama Corporation Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.1.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Toray Industries
8.2.1 Toray Industries Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.2.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 DuPont
8.3.1 DuPont Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.3.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
8.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.4.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 CNPC
8.5.1 CNPC Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.5.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Reliance Industries Limited
8.6.1 Reliance Industries Limited Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.6.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Toho Tenax
8.7.1 Toho Tenax Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Fibers
8.7.4 Synthetic Fibers Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Synthetic Fibers Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Synthetic Fibers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Synthetic Fibers Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fibers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Synthetic Fibers Upstream Market
11.1.1 Synthetic Fibers Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Synthetic Fibers Raw Material
11.1.3 Synthetic Fibers Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Synthetic Fibers Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Synthetic Fibers Distributors
11.5 Synthetic Fibers Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
