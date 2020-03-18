Synthetic (Cultured) Meat: Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2027

The global synthetic (cultured) meat market should reach $19.8 million by 2027 from $16.3 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% for the period 2022-2027.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products that have yet to be introduced into the synthetic (cultured) meat market. The global synthetic (cultured) meat market has been segmented by source into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others. The end uses segment covers meatballs, burgers, sausages, hot dogs, nuggets and other end uses. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for each source and end uses with estimated values derived from the producer’s total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of major players across each region in the synthetic (cultured) meat market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global synthetic (cultured) meat market and the current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the synthetic (cultured) meat market.

Report Includes:

– 124 data tables and 29 additional tables

– Industry analysis of technologies and global markets for synthetic (cultured) meat

– Analyses of global market trends with estimates from 2021 to 2022, and projections of CAGRs through 2027

Summary

Synthetic meat is produced by in vitro animal cell culture through tissue engineering techniques. The synthetic (cultured) meat is produced by accumulating cells from an animal and developing them in an enriched and favorable medium. The final meat produced is thus free from any of the harmful organism as it is grown in aseptic and strictly controlled environment. Hence, the cultured meat can be the answer to increasing meat consumption projections with the added bonus of reducing the negative effects of conventional meat agriculture and production. Thus, the global synthetic (cultured) meat market is expected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.

Major driving factors driving the growth of the global cultured meat market include global increases in meat consumption, advancements in cell culture technology and surging investments for the commercial development of synthetic meat. In addition, secondary factors such as the increasing demand for healthy, high-quality and safe meat products along with demands for environmentally sustainable and economically sound synthetic meat production are also driving the global synthetic(cultured) meat market during the forecast period.

Increasing meat consumption across the globe is considered the major driver behind the growth of the synthetic meat. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), total meat per capita consumption during 2015–2017 was recorded to be around REDACTED (kilogram retail weight) and this is projected to increase to REDACTED by the end of 2027. Developing countries will contribute to the total increment because of the extensive adoption of protein meal in feed rations. Further, OECD states that demand for synthetic poultry will be the primary driver for global meat market. Moreover, rising investments for the commercialization of cultured meat is also a major parameter fueling the global synthetic (cultured) meat market growth. In July 2018, Mosa Meat (The Netherlands) that deals in lab grown meat has announced that it has received an investment worth $8.68 million (€7.5 million). The major investors were M Ventures and Bell Food Group. In addition, in 2018, Integriculture Inc. (Japan) that deals in cultured meat and cellular agriculture has announced that it has received a fund worth $2.71 million (JPY 300 million). The investment round was led by Real Tech Fund, MTF Co. Ltd. and others.

The global synthetic (cultured) meat market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. In 2027, total revenues are expected to reach more than REDACTED, registering an increment of REDACTED, as revenue is estimated to be REDACTED in 2022.

The report provides an analysis based on each market segment, which includes sources and end uses. The source segment is further sub-segmented into beef, poultry, pork, duck and others. The synthetic (cultured) meat market by poultry will hold the largest market share of REDACTED in 2022 in terms of revenue followed by pork. By 2027, total revenue from synthetic poultry is expected to exceed REDACTED. In addition, the poultry segment is estimated to increase at the highest CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period

