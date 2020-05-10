Synthetic Biology Platforms Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players Amyris, GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Twist Bioscience., DSM, DuPont., LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Synthetic Biology Platforms market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Synthetic Biology Platforms Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, intrexon, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Amyris, GenScript, Ginkgo Bioworks, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Twist Bioscience., DSM, DuPont., LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC

Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.35 billion to an estimated value of USD 18.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for synthetic genes and cells among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

Synthetic biology is a technology which is designed to make biology easy for the engineer. They usually combines the domains like biotechnology, molecular engineering, biophysics, electrical and computer engineering, evolutionary biology and genetic engineering. They are usually made by molding the components like genetic circuits, metabolic pathways and enzymes. The main aim of the synthetic biology is natural product synthesis, applies protein design, synthetic genomics and standardized biological parts. These days there is increase investment in R&D on synthetic biology which is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D investments on synthetic biology is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness among consumer about fuel consumption is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Increasing environmental and security concerns among population is restraining the growth of this market

Rising levelness of the biological parts is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market

By Tool and Technology

Tool Oligonucleotides Enzymes Cloning Technology Kits Chassis Organisms Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Technology Gene Synthesis Genome Engineering Cloning and Sequencing Next-Generation Sequencing Site-Directed Mutagenesis Measurement and Modeling Microfluidics Nanotechnology Computational Modelling



By Applications

Medical Applications Pharmaceuticals Drug Discovery and Therapeutics Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration

Industrial Applications Biofuel and Renewable Energy Biomaterials and Green Chemicals Industrial Enzymes

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Applications Bioremediation Biosensing



By Product

Core Product Synthetic DNA Synthetic Genes Synthetic Cells XNA (Xeno Nucleic Acid) Chassis Organisms

Enabling Product DNA Synthesis Oligonucleotide Synthesis



