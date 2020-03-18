SWIMWEAR MARKET 2019-2025 OVERVIEW BY TRENDS, MANUFACTURERS & FABRICS WITH INDUSTRY FORECAST

In the historic year 2017, global swimwear market size is projected to accelerate and reach the market up during the forecast period. Swimwear is a type of clothing designed for the individuals involved in the water-driven activities like swimming, surfing, water skiing or campaigns like sunbathing. Growth in the swimwear market is basically driven by innovations in the product. Change in the trends of fashion and growing disposable income of customer results in the increase in purchase of the designer and modern swimsuit, specifically multifunctional cover-ups and one-piece are boosting the growth of global swimwear market.

Factors that are responsible for growth in swimwear market are increase in demand for the family vacations on the beachside, maximum penetration of e-commerce and luxury swimwear by women and is anticipated to increase the global swim wear market in the coming years. On the other hand, instability of the price of raw materials like nylon, spandex, polypropylene, neoprene, polyester and more fibers and the cost of designer swimwear have preferred design, texture, look and other trends of fashion that are positively impacting the growth of global swimwear industry. Nowadays, variations in the demand for the innovative and antique designs of swimwear, large investment is needed for the R&D, which hinders the growth of global swimwear industry 2018.

Fabrics with the applications like ample surface friction, improved flexibility, thermal insulation and less weight like neoprene is mounting the manufacturing of the swimsuits and wetsuits. On combining such developed fibers for the development of fabrics for swimwear is anticipated to offer various productive opportunities for the global swimwear market. On adding, factors like introducing the multifunctional cover-up beachwear and swimwear related to the enlargement of the product and modernization in men’s swimwear are offering wide opportunities for the growth of swimwear market globally during the forecast period.

Global swimwear market is propelled to experience the exponential growth because of development in the procedure of technological development and inventions in the coming years. For example, combination of neoprene fiber for developing fabrics that expand the efficacy and elasticity of the swimwear is getting popular amongst the individuals. Various strategies of promotion and marketing by manufacturers of swimwear is estimated to surge the swimwear market revenue over the forecast period. Brands of swimwear pays attention on providing several value-added applications like trendy prints and convenient cuts are providing a slimming effect and plays a major role to drive the swimwear market growth in the technologically advanced regions.

Swimwear made up of nylon provides resistance to the effect of chlorine, sand, salt and minerals in water is fueling the demand for swimwear made of nylon and is estimated to propel the growth of global swimwear market. Increase in the family vacations on beach and increase in the preference of customer for swimming is anticipated to surge the swimwear demand, therefore driving the growth of global swimwear industry.

Global swimwear market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region. On considering the product, swimwear market is divided into bikini, two-piece swimsuit, one-piece swimsuit and swimming trunks. On the basis of application, market is divided into women and men.

Geographically, regions involved in increasing the global swimwear market size are U.S, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. U.S swimwear market is having the largest share followed by Europe. Asia Pacific holds the largest global swimwear market share.

Key players involved in the development of global swimwear market share are American Apparel, Diana Sport, Quiksilver and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Swimwear Market” are-

By Product, market is segmented into:

Bikini

Two-piece swimsuit

One-piece swimsuit

Swimming trunks

By Application, market is segmented into:

Women

Men

By Regions market is segmented into:

S

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the Global Swimwear Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

– Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

