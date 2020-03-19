Sweeper Truck Market Top Factors behind Sales Estimate|Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Elgin

Sweeper Truck Market Top Factors behind Sales Estimate|Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, ElginMarch 19, 2020
The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Sweeper Truck market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Sweeper Truck market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Sweeper Truck market ongoing developments.
Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Sweeper Truck market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Sweeper Truck market has been authenticated by market experts.
Competitive Landscape
In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Sweeper Truck market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.
Sweeper Truck Market Leading Players
Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Elgin, Hako, Aebi Schmidt, Alamo Group, FULONGMA, Tennant, Alfred Kärcher, FAYAT GROUP, Global Sweeper, TYMCO, AEROSUN, FAUN, Dulevo, Boschung, KATO, Hengrun Tech, Madvac, Yantai Haide, Hubei Chengli, Henan Senyuan
Market Segmentation
The extensive report on the global Sweeper Truck market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.
The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.
Sweeper Truck Segmentation by Product
TheMechanical Broom Sweeper, Regenerative-air Sweeper, Vacuum Sweeper, Other Sweeper
Sweeper Truck Segmentation by Application
Urban Road, Highway, Airport, Other Application
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global Sweeper Truck market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Sweeper Truck market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Sweeper Truck market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global Sweeper Truck market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global Sweeper Truck market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Sweeper Truck market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents 1 Sweeper Truck Market Overview
1.1 Sweeper Truck Product Overview
1.2 Sweeper Truck Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Mechanical Broom Sweeper
1.2.2 Regenerative-air Sweeper
1.2.3 Vacuum Sweeper
1.2.4 Other Sweeper
1.3 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Sweeper Truck Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Sweeper Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Sweeper Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Sweeper Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Sweeper Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Sweeper Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Sweeper Truck Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sweeper Truck Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sweeper Truck Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Sweeper Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sweeper Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sweeper Truck Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sweeper Truck Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sweeper Truck Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sweeper Truck as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sweeper Truck Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sweeper Truck Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sweeper Truck Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Sweeper Truck Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Sweeper Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Sweeper Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Sweeper Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Sweeper Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Sweeper Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Sweeper Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sweeper Truck by Application
4.1 Sweeper Truck Segment by Application
4.1.1 Urban Road
4.1.2 Highway
4.1.3 Airport
4.1.4 Other Application
4.2 Global Sweeper Truck Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Sweeper Truck Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Sweeper Truck Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Sweeper Truck Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Sweeper Truck by Application
4.5.2 Europe Sweeper Truck by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Sweeper Truck by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck by Application 5 North America Sweeper Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sweeper Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sweeper Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sweeper Truck Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Sweeper Truck Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sweeper Truck Business
10.1 Bucher (Johnston)
10.1.1 Bucher (Johnston) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Bucher (Johnston) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Bucher (Johnston) Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Bucher (Johnston) Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.1.5 Bucher (Johnston) Recent Development
10.2 ZOOMLION
10.2.1 ZOOMLION Corporation Information
10.2.2 ZOOMLION Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 ZOOMLION Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 ZOOMLION Recent Development
10.3 Elgin
10.3.1 Elgin Corporation Information
10.3.2 Elgin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Elgin Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Elgin Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.3.5 Elgin Recent Development
10.4 Hako
10.4.1 Hako Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hako Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Hako Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Hako Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.4.5 Hako Recent Development
10.5 Aebi Schmidt
10.5.1 Aebi Schmidt Corporation Information
10.5.2 Aebi Schmidt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Aebi Schmidt Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Aebi Schmidt Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.5.5 Aebi Schmidt Recent Development
10.6 Alamo Group
10.6.1 Alamo Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Alamo Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Alamo Group Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Alamo Group Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.6.5 Alamo Group Recent Development
10.7 FULONGMA
10.7.1 FULONGMA Corporation Information
10.7.2 FULONGMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 FULONGMA Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 FULONGMA Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.7.5 FULONGMA Recent Development
10.8 Tennant
10.8.1 Tennant Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tennant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Tennant Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Tennant Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.8.5 Tennant Recent Development
10.9 Alfred Kärcher
10.9.1 Alfred Kärcher Corporation Information
10.9.2 Alfred Kärcher Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Alfred Kärcher Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Alfred Kärcher Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.9.5 Alfred Kärcher Recent Development
10.10 FAYAT GROUP
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sweeper Truck Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FAYAT GROUP Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FAYAT GROUP Recent Development
10.11 Global Sweeper
10.11.1 Global Sweeper Corporation Information
10.11.2 Global Sweeper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Global Sweeper Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Global Sweeper Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.11.5 Global Sweeper Recent Development
10.12 TYMCO
10.12.1 TYMCO Corporation Information
10.12.2 TYMCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 TYMCO Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 TYMCO Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.12.5 TYMCO Recent Development
10.13 AEROSUN
10.13.1 AEROSUN Corporation Information
10.13.2 AEROSUN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 AEROSUN Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 AEROSUN Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.13.5 AEROSUN Recent Development
10.14 FAUN
10.14.1 FAUN Corporation Information
10.14.2 FAUN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 FAUN Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 FAUN Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.14.5 FAUN Recent Development
10.15 Dulevo
10.15.1 Dulevo Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dulevo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Dulevo Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Dulevo Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.15.5 Dulevo Recent Development
10.16 Boschung
10.16.1 Boschung Corporation Information
10.16.2 Boschung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Boschung Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Boschung Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.16.5 Boschung Recent Development
10.17 KATO
10.17.1 KATO Corporation Information
10.17.2 KATO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 KATO Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 KATO Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.17.5 KATO Recent Development
10.18 Hengrun Tech
10.18.1 Hengrun Tech Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hengrun Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Hengrun Tech Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Hengrun Tech Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.18.5 Hengrun Tech Recent Development
10.19 Madvac
10.19.1 Madvac Corporation Information
10.19.2 Madvac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Madvac Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Madvac Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.19.5 Madvac Recent Development
10.20 Yantai Haide
10.20.1 Yantai Haide Corporation Information
10.20.2 Yantai Haide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Yantai Haide Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Yantai Haide Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.20.5 Yantai Haide Recent Development
10.21 Hubei Chengli
10.21.1 Hubei Chengli Corporation Information
10.21.2 Hubei Chengli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Hubei Chengli Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Hubei Chengli Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.21.5 Hubei Chengli Recent Development
10.22 Henan Senyuan
10.22.1 Henan Senyuan Corporation Information
10.22.2 Henan Senyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Henan Senyuan Sweeper Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Henan Senyuan Sweeper Truck Products Offered
10.22.5 Henan Senyuan Recent Development 11 Sweeper Truck Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sweeper Truck Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sweeper Truck Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer*
