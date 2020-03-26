The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Snares market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Snares Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Snares market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surgical Snares Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Surgical Snares Market

The global surgical snares market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increase in factors such as the number of endoscopic ambulatory surgical centers, polypectomy procedures, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries. A significant increase in number of gastrointestinal procedures in the U.S. and other developed economies is anticipated to support growth over the forecast period.

Surgical snare is a medical instrument primarily used for removal of unwanted growth within a body cavity, including tumors, tonsils, or polyps. A snare consists of a loop-like structure of wire at the tip of a cannula (thin tube), a handle, and a wire tightening mechanism to efficiently remove a tumor. The easy-to-use mechanism of a snare helps surgeons efficiently remove damaged or cancerous tissues. Snares can also help surgeons remove a biopsy sample to determine if the tissue is cancerous. The ease of use and growing demand are propelling overall growth of the market.

Increased patient awareness about colorectal cancer is also propelling the market. According to 2019 estimates by the American Cancer Society, every year, around 100,000 U.S. citizens are diagnosed with colon cancer and about 44,000 are diagnosed with rectal cancer. In addition, approximately 51,000 deaths are expected due to colorectal cancer in 2019. Furthermore, updated guidelines by American Cancer Society recommend regular screening through six different tests, including a colonoscopy every ten years for adults at or above the age of 45. Therefore, an increase in number of screening procedures is fueling growth.

In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, growing geriatric population suffering from chronic conditions, and increasing patient awareness are aiding growth. Favorable reimbursement policies in major markets are also promoting demand and use of surgical snares in various medical procedures.

According to the 2017 Plastic Surgery Report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 17 Million minimally invasive procedures were performed in 2017, a 2% rise from 2016. Procedures such as breast & eyelid surgeries, liposuction, & nose reshaping, as well as other reconstructive surgeries have been witnessing rising demand over the past few years. Thus, growing demand for surgical procedures in developed and developing economies is expected to indirectly aid adoption of snares over the forecast period. The aforementioned factors coupled with technological advancements in surgical instruments is expected to drive the global market.

Application Insights of Surgical Snares Market

By application, the surgical snare market has been segmented into GI endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, gynecology, arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, laryngoscopy, and others. In 2018, GI endoscopy accounted for largest market size and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The dominance of GI endoscopy segment is attributed to a large global geriatric population, high incidence of colorectal cancer, and a consequently large number of polypectomy procedures. The demand for GI endoscopy has increased significantly due to growth in preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Endoscopic procedures are generally considered as low-risk procedures and are also covered by health insurance in several regions.

Arthroscopy is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a global increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and number of orthopedic surgeries. According to WHO, the worlds population aged 60 years and above will double from 11% in 2015 to 22% in 2050. The aging demographic is a core end user of knee/hip implants and various orthopedic surgeries. Therefore, a growing geriatric population, prone to orthopedic diseases, is propelling growth.

End-use Insights

By end use, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominated in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Its leading market share is attributed to availability of skilled healthcare professionals, increased government funding, and increasing private sector investment into healthcare.

The ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of endoscopy ambulatory surgical centers & availability of same-day procedures, as well as reduction in cost of treatment & hospital stay.

Regional Insights of Surgical Snares Market

North America dominated in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Major factors contributing to its growth include favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and government initiatives that enable access to colorectal cancer screening programs. Stigma attached to the procedure has also reduced over time and many people have been made aware of the fact that colonoscopy checks every five to ten years could increase their chances of early detection of life-threatening cancer, thereby increasing survival rates.

Europe is growing at a rapid pace and is currently the second-largest region after North America. Its growth can be attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to an increase in geriatric population and rise in number of endoscopic surgical procedures, and increasing incidence of colorectal cancer & associated mortality. Its growth is also attributed to increased investments in key countries, such as Japan, China, India, Australia, and South Korea.

Market Share Insights of Surgical Snares Market

Some of the key players are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Steris (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), Merit Medical Systems (U.S.), Avalign Technologies (U.S.), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.).

Olympus Corporation, a market leader in surgical snares, offers a wide range of products through its medical business segment. It has a global presence and holds major shares in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Most key players in this market are focused on product launches and mergers & acquisitions to enter or maintain their position. For instance, in 2018, Cook Medical launched two new products: Cook Needles Eye Snare and Cook Lead Extraction System. In 2017, Merit Medical System acquired assets from Catheter Connections, Inc. and Argon Medical Devices. These acquisitions enhanced Merits product offering and geographic presence.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Surgical Snares Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the surgical snares market report on the basis of device usability, application, and end use:

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Single Use

Reusable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

GI Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Bronchoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Laryngoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surgical Snares Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580