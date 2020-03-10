Surgical Gloves Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Ansell Healthcare, Top Glove, Medline Industries

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Surgical Gloves’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Ansell Healthcare LLC (United States),Top Glove (Malaysia),Medline Industries,Inc. (United States),Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States),Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden),Kossan Rubber Industries (Malaysia),Motex Group (India),Anhui Haojie Plastic Limited (China),Rubber Products Co., Ltd.(India),Semperit AG Holding (Austria),Hutchinson SA (France)

The primary purpose of surgical gloves is to act as a protective barrier to prevent possible transmission of diseases between healthcare professionals and patients during surgical procedures. High prevalence of communicable diseases leading to surgeries of patients and technological advancement like introduction of AMT (Antimicrobial technology) based touch screen surgical gloves. Surgical gloves are mainly personal protection equipment (PPE) designed to protect health care professionals in operating room (OR) environments. The gloves act as a protective barrier for surgeons and nurses to prevent possible transmission of diseases or pathogens during procedures while working with surgical instruments. As such, unpowdered gloves are used more often during surgery and other sensitive procedures. Surgical gloves are sterile and individually packaged in pairs. They have a more precise range of sizing than medical examination gloves.

by Type (Natural Latex Surgical gloves, Non-Latex Surgical gloves), Application (Hospitals, Pharmacy stores, Research Laboratories, Food and Beverages Industry, Others), Type of use (Disposable Medical Glove, Re-Usable Medical Gloves), Form (Powdered Form Gloves, Powder-Free Form Gloves), Raw material (Latex Material Gloves, Nitrile Rubber Material Gloves, Vinyl Rubber Material Gloves, Polyisopropene Material Gloves), End user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centre, Dignostic Imaging Centre, Rehabilation Center)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Natural rubber latex gloves are being used as a low protein and reduce potential allergic reaction during surgeries

Technological advancement like two touch technologies i.e. resistive and capacitive

Touch screen gloves employ conductive material to transfer electric current from the body to the device, enabling the use of touch screen devices

Usage of green and recyclable materials for the manufacturing of gloves.

Market Growth Drivers: The increasing number of communicable diseases worldwide

Rising count of treatment like plastic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries

Growing rubber production and its usage in manufacturing surgical gloves

Increasing adoption of surgical gloves owing to safety concerns and hygiene.

Restraints: Supply of defective gloves by manufacturers which may not be visible to the user while using the gloves which may hamper the growth of the market leading to fewer supplies of surgical gloves.

Challenges: Puncturing of gloves during the surgery resulting in cross-contamination which puts the health care providers and patients at risk of acquiring the viral, bacterial and fluid-borne pathogen.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Surgical Gloves Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Surgical Gloves market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Surgical Gloves Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Surgical Gloves Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Surgical Gloves market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

