Surfactants-Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Surfactants Market is accounted for $31.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $58.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing personal care industries, extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and changing standard of living in developing economies are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices and environmental issues are hindering the market growth.

Surfactants are the organic compounds with presence of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic group. Surfactants allow oil molecules to mix with or ‘dissolve’ in water. Their properties such as wet ability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth have vast practical applications in variety of industries.

Amongst type, detergents segment witnessed considerable growth in the market. Detergents are widely used for industrial and household purposes. With rising need for more capable and superior detergents, the demand for surfactants from the detergents industry has increased. By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market owing to growth in disposable incomes, increasing demand for soaps, personal care and detergents in this country, which, in turn, is boosting the market.

Some of the key players in the Surfactants market include BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co, Evonik Industries AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Akzonobel N.V, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, KAO Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Stepan Company, ECO Group, Croda International PLC, Sialco Materials Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd, Enaspol A.S, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO, Solvay, Unger Fabrikker A.S and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

Substrates covered:

• Synthetic Surfactants

• Bio-Based Surfactants

Types Covered:

• Non-Ionic Surfactants

• Cationic Surfactants

• Anionic Surfactants

• Amphoteric Surfactants

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Crop Protection

• Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

• Personal Care

• Textile

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Elastomers & Plastics

• Detergents

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

