Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020 Top Players Analysis: SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Global Solutions and, Manhattan Associates

The Business Research Company’s Supply Chain Management Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software. The SCM software manages the flow of products and information across the supply chain, thereby strengthening the supply chain operations in an organization. Softwares such as SCMs are used to bring equilibrium between supply and demand by improving business processes and plan the future needs by using algorithms which provides consumption analysis.

SCM software’s can manage the complexities of the modern day supply chain. With businesses going global and increased competition, the supply chains are getting complex. The number of suppliers, orders received/completed, variety of product offerings, information generated etc. all have increased substantially. Through the use of SCM software, the complexity can be reduced along with cost and resource savings. The need for companies to remain relevant in the market amidst the highly competitive conditions is a crucial driver for the growth of the SCM software market.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Segmentation

Supply Chain Management Software Market By Product:

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System

Supply Chain Management Software Market By Industry Vertical:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Supply Chain Management Software Market By User Type:

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Some of the major key players involved in the Supply Chain Management Software Market are

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor Global Solutions

Manhattan Associates.

The SCM Software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for SCM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

