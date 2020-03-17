Subsea Pumps Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Report, Trends and Forecast

Subsea Pumps Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Report, Trends and ForecastMarch 17, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Subsea Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025. A subsea pump is a motorized device that is used to boost, separate, inject and compress unprocessed seawater onto the seabed. These pumps apply pressure through pipelines to boost multiphase mixtures of water, gas and oil along with production streams, untreated hydrocarbons, condensates and solids. Currently, helico-axial, Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), centrifugal, twin screw, hybrid and counter-axial pumps are the common types of subsea pumps available in the market. They aid in improving oil and gas discovery and cost-efficiency while minimizing the formation of hydrate in the flow lines.
Global Subsea Pumps Market Trends:
The global market is driven by the rising exploration activities of deep-sea reserves, along with the continuously increasing demand for oil and gas from both the residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, a significant decline in the on-shore and shallow gas reserves has shifted the extraction activities to deep-sea reserves, which is also providing a boost to the product demand. Other factors, including the discovery of commercially usable offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs and technological advancements ensuring higher operational efficiencies, are projected to drive the market further.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Subsea Pumps Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Type
9.1 Centrifugal
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Helico-Axial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Hybrid Pump
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Twin Screw
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Co-Axial
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Subsea Boosting
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Subsea Separation
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Subsea Injection
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Subsea Gas Compression
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Aker Solutions
13.3.2 Baker Hughes
13.3.3 FMC Technologies
13.3.4 Halliburton
13.3.5 General Electric Company
13.3.6 Flowserve
13.3.7 Leistritz Pumps GmbH
13.3.8 OneSubsea
13.3.9 Sulzer
13.3.10 SPX Corporation
13.3.11 Hayward Tyler Group
13.3.12 National Oilwell Varco
13.3.13 Oceaneering International
13.3.14 Framo AS
13.3.15 ITT Bornemann GmbH
