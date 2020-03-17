Subsea Pumps Market 2020-2025: Global Industry Report, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Subsea Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025. A subsea pump is a motorized device that is used to boost, separate, inject and compress unprocessed seawater onto the seabed. These pumps apply pressure through pipelines to boost multiphase mixtures of water, gas and oil along with production streams, untreated hydrocarbons, condensates and solids. Currently, helico-axial, Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), centrifugal, twin screw, hybrid and counter-axial pumps are the common types of subsea pumps available in the market. They aid in improving oil and gas discovery and cost-efficiency while minimizing the formation of hydrate in the flow lines.

Global Subsea Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is driven by the rising exploration activities of deep-sea reserves, along with the continuously increasing demand for oil and gas from both the residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, a significant decline in the on-shore and shallow gas reserves has shifted the extraction activities to deep-sea reserves, which is also providing a boost to the product demand. Other factors, including the discovery of commercially usable offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs and technological advancements ensuring higher operational efficiencies, are projected to drive the market further.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Subsea Pumps Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats

7 Value Chain Analysis

8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes

9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Centrifugal

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Helico-Axial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hybrid Pump

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Twin Screw

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Co-Axial

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump)

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Subsea Boosting

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Subsea Separation

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Subsea Injection

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Subsea Gas Compression

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Aker Solutions

13.3.2 Baker Hughes

13.3.3 FMC Technologies

13.3.4 Halliburton

13.3.5 General Electric Company

13.3.6 Flowserve

13.3.7 Leistritz Pumps GmbH

13.3.8 OneSubsea

13.3.9 Sulzer

13.3.10 SPX Corporation

13.3.11 Hayward Tyler Group

13.3.12 National Oilwell Varco

13.3.13 Oceaneering International

13.3.14 Framo AS

13.3.15 ITT Bornemann GmbH

