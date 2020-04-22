Submarine Cables Market Top Companies, Business Growth, Investment, Trends, Market Share and Forecast 2025

Submarine Cables Market by Application (Communication Cables, Power Cables) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The submarine cables market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Submarine or subsea cables are a need today, keeping pace with global positioning satellites and sea freight. Subsea cables are the links laid on the ocean bed between land-based stations to profit the telecommunication signal over the stretches of sea. The subsea links enables us to rapidly send our sends, peruse recordings, and so forth. The length of a subsea link shifts with a separation of couple of kilometers to in excess of 35,000 kilometers.

Drivers and Restraints

Rise in internet traffic drives the growth of submarine cables market. Rising telecom subscriptions and internet connections worldwide propels the growth of submarine cables market. Rising demand for inter-country and island power connections fuels the growth of submarine cables market. Growing number of offshore wind farms contribute to the growth of submarine cables market. However, high cost of installation may hamper the growth of submarine cables market. Growing demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cables provides beneficial opportunities for the submarine cables market.

Regional Insights

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is expected to dominate the submarine cables market. Growing demand for submarine cables as rise in internet traffic in the region contribute to the growth of submarine cables market.

By Region

North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

NEC Corporation, Nexans S.A., ZTT Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Alcatel Submarine Networks, Inc., Hengtong Marine Cable system, OCC Corporation

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

