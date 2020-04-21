Structural Bolts Market Size | Know About Major Companies | LISI Group , Cooper & Turner, Lejeune Bolt

Structural Bolts Market Size | Know About Major Companies | LISI Group , Cooper & Turner, Lejeune BoltApril 21, 2020
The Structural Bolts market was valued at 650 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 950 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Bolts.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Structural Bolts by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
Structural bolts are typically used for steel to steel applications. They are different from standard hex bolts by having heavy hex head to give it a larger bearing surface. Structural bolts also come with larger unthreaded shank compared to similar lengths to hex cap screws.
The classification of Structural Bolts includes A325, A490 and Others. The sales of A325 in 2017 are about 54%. Structural Bolts are application in Construction, Shipbuilding, Power Plants, Transportation and other industry.
The report on the global Structural Bolts market is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Structural Bolts market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.To assess the market’s future the research report also discusses the competitive landscape present in the global Structural Bolts market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fontana Gruppo
KAMAX
Infasco
Nucor Fastener
Wurth Group
Stanley
LISI Group
Cooper & Turner
Lejeune Bolt
Gem-Year
Araymond
Tianbao Fastener
Arconic (Alcoa)
CISER
Marmon
Atlantic Bolt
Sundram Fasteners
Karamtara
All-Pro Fasteners
TR Fastenings
SBM
Portland Bolt
Global Structural Bolts Market: Segment Analysis
The report also outlines the sales and revenue generated by the global Structural Bolts market. It is broken down in many segments, such as regional, country level, by type, application, and others. This enables a granular view of the market, focusing on the government policies that could change the dynamics. It also assesses the research and development plans of the companies for better product innovation.
Structural Bolts Breakdown Data by Type
A325
A490
Others
Market Segment by Application
Construction
Shipbuilding
Power Plants
Transportation
Others
Global Structural Bolts Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Structural Bolts Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Structural Bolts Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Structural Bolts market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.
The report on the global Structural Bolts market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
