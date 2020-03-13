Structural Adhesives Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Structural Adhesives Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Structural Adhesives market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Structural Adhesives market.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Structural Adhesives market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Structural Adhesives market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Structural Adhesives market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Includes Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind energy

Others (Includes Sporting Goods, Furniture, Electronics)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, in which structural adhesives are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global structural adhesives market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global structural adhesives market

Structural Adhesives Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Structural Adhesives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Structural Adhesives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

