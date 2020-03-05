Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market 2020 Growth, Trends, Industry Share, Size and Top Companies Research (JAGGAER, SAP Ariba, Scout RFP, Coupa, SAP, GEP) & 2025 Insight

Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market.

Strategic sourcing application suites are a set of related, integrated solutions that support upstream procurement activities; in other words, the strategic work the procurement team does for planning, assessment and performance management. Strategic sourcing application suites are used primarily by companies with $800 million or more in annual revenue that, typically, have the necessary critical mass of spend. The strategic sourcing application suite delivers four primary capabilities.

Most vendors offer these capabilities as separately licensable modules: Spend analysis is a software- and service-based solution for cleansing, enhancing, classifying and analyzing spend data. It features rule-based data cleansing, automated category-level classification, analytics and decision support.

Automated spend analysis is used in procurement and sourcing to quantify spend by supplier, category and part, and to identify opportunities for cost reduction and supply base resizing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• JAGGAER

• SAP Ariba

• Scout RFP

• Coupa

• SAP

• GEP

• Zycus

• IBM

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Market Segment By Application –

• Cleansing

• Automated Category-Level Classification

• Analytics and Decision Support

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

