Strategic Report on Location Intelligence Analytics Market 2020-2026: Latest Innovation, Technology Growth By Top Leaders Google Inc., SAP SE,IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Tableau software, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software Inc.

Location Intelligence Analytics Market Overview 2020-2026

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.

Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. ESRI has many cooperators/partners, such as SAP, IBM etc. And above 90 percent of their business is based on the GIS software platform (geographic data software platform). SAP, IBM used the GIS platform (purchased from ESRI) and their own Business Intelligence software for the secondary development and then provides location analytics for the end users. Because we have already analyzed the location analytics business of SAP, IBM etc.

If we count ESRI and SAP, IBM together, it will be a repeated statistics of ESRI. Although, ESRI also can provide some secondary development location analytics software platform, this is not their major business. Therefore, we did not list ESRI in the report.

Location Intelligence Analytics Market Research Report 2020 analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market across various geographies. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Location Intelligence Analytics key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The analysis also contains a crucial Location Intelligence Analytics insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market.

Major Players in Location Intelligence Analytics Market are:

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Tableau software

• SAS Institute

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Information Builders

• Pitney Bowes

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Software

• Service

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Utilities

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunications and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted. This report throws light on the contractors providing raw materials, which also forms the industry chain structure of Location Intelligence Analytics Market also forms a key part of this study. Comprehensive company profile covering product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies used by key market participants.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Government and Utilities

1.5.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Telecommunications and IT

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size

2.2 Location Intelligence Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 Location Intelligence Analytics Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Location Intelligence Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Location Intelligence Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Location Intelligence Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures

Table Location Intelligence Analytics Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Location Intelligence Analytics Covered

Table Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type 2015-2026

Figure Software Figures

Table Key Players of Software

Figure Service Figures

Table Key Players of Service

Table Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size Growth by Application 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure BFSI Case Studies

Figure Healthcare and Life Sciences Case Studies

Figure Government and Utilities Case Studies

Figure Retail and Consumer Goods Case Studies

Figure Telecommunications and IT Case Studies

Figure Transportation and Logistics Case Studies

Figure Location Intelligence Analytics Report Years Considered

Table Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Table Global Location Intelligence Analytics Market Size by Regions 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Continued…

