Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global SAN solutions market. Key players profiled in the SAN solutions market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc.,DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu Limited, IDG Communications, Inc.,NEC Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

The global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is segmented as below:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance



Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, byTechnology

Fibre Channel (FC)

Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Industry

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utility

Government Offices and Education

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation and Logistics)

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

