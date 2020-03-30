Stem Cell Banking Market Overview 2019, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

The latest report by IMARC Group, the global stem cell banking market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2018. Stem cell banking refers to the collection and preservation of stems cells to utilize them for future use. Placenta, umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, bone marrow and adipose tissue are a few of the common sources of stem cells. These cells can be frozen for decades and used to produce platelets, red blood cells (RBCs) and white blood cells (WBCs). A stem cell transplant takes place by injecting healthy stem cells to the damaged, diseased or malfunctioning cells or tissues present in the body. They are extensively used to treat various life-threatening diseases and genetic disorders including thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, sarcoma, diabetes and lymphoma.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market/requestsample

Global Stem Cell Banking Market Trends:

Owing to hectic lifestyles, changing dietary preferences and negligible physical activities, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe. This, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is significantly contributing to the demand for stem cell banking. Apart from this, several organizations are taking initiatives to educate people about the benefits associated with this procedure and encouraging them to donate stem cells for future use. For instance, in the UK, the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) is actively engaged in establishing an ethical framework for international stem cell banking and research while assisting the development of new banks across numerous countries. Inflating income levels and rising fertility rates are some of the other factors that are providing a thrust to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 17.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2024.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market

Stem Cell Banking Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

1. Adult Stem Cells

2. Human Embryonic Cells

3. IPS Cells

Market Breakup by Service Type

1. Sample Preservation and Storage

2. Sample Analysis

3. Sample Processing

4. Sample Collection and Transportation

Market Breakup by Bank Type

1. Private

2. Public

Market Breakup by Utilization

1. Used

2. Unused

Market Breakup by Application

1. Personalized Banking Applications

2. Research Applications

3. Clinical Applications

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Inquire before buying @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1152&flag=F

About Us:

IMARC is a leading market research company that provides market and business research intelligence across the globe. We partner with clients in all regions and industry verticals to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.