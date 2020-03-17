Steel Cord Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, Hyosung, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG

In this report, the study analysis was given on a worldwide scale, for instance, present and traditional Steel Cordgrowth analysis, competitive analysis, and also the growth prospects of the central regions. The report gives an exhaustive investigation of this market at country & regional levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments, from sales, revenue and consumption. A quantitative and qualitative analysis of the main players in related regions is introduced, from the perspective of sales, revenue and price.

According to XYZResearch, the global Steel Cord market was valued at USD xxx million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD xxx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Steel Cord industry comprises of Asia, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, with the sales and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

At the upcoming section, this report discusses industrial policy, economic environment, in addition to the fabrication processes and cost structures of the industry. And this report encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Additionally, this report showed a keen market study of the main consumers, raw material manufacturers and distributors, etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Cord in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Steel Cord market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Steel Cord for each application, including

Others