STD Diagnostics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Industry Statistics, Services, Growing Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

This Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Technology, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making ,offers by OrbisResearch.com

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3635813

Market Overview

The major shift from conventional technologies to molecular diagnostics for the diagnosis of STD’s is the major breakthrough for the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of STD’s globally increases patient awareness through education campaigns and growing government initiatives are anticipated to drive market growth. According to UNAIDS in 2018, there were 37.9 million [32.7 million–44.0 million] people living with HIV. Furthermore, the increasing population having multiple casual sex partners is also fueling market growth.

Scope of the Report

STD’s (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) are the infections which transmit from one person to another during oral, anal and vaginal sex. Bacteria, parasites, yeast, and viruses are the main causes of STD’s. Most STDs affect both men and women, but in many cases, the health problems they cause can be more severe for women. Rapid and early diagnosis of STDs will limit the effects and progression of the disease. If the STDs are left untreated, it can lead to more serious and long-term health complications.

Key Market Trends

Gonorrhea to dominate the STD Diagnostics Market

Gonorrhea, caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is the second most common bacterial STI and results in substantial morbidity and economic cost worldwide. It is also known as “the clap”. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, A total of 89,239 cases of gonorrhea were reported by 27 EU/EEA Member States for 2017. The bacteria are mainly found in discharge from the penis and in vaginal fluid. Gonorrhoea is easily passed between people through unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex. Gonorrhoea can be easily diagnosed by testing a sample of discharge picked up using a swab. Gonorrhea is also diagnosed by physical examination, including pelvic exam in young women, and thorough medical history, plus laboratory testing of cervical, vaginal or penile secretions.

North America holds largest share in Global STD Diagnostics Market

The global sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is dominated by North America, owing to the high prevalence of the STD’s. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Sexually Transmitted Infections Surveillance Report, the rate of sexually transmitted infections is steadily increasing, with an estimated 1.7 million cases of chlamydia and more than 500,000 cases of gonorrhea in the US in 2017 alone. Additionally, the presence of public healthcare insurance plans is fostering healthcare consciousness amongst people, availability of FDA-approved advanced sexually transmitted disease testing devices, high healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in STD diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, MedMira Inc, Qaigen Inc, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Diasorin S.p.A, bioMeriuex, Hologic, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., amongst others. These companies focus on the partnership and product/technology licensing opportunities in the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics industry. In May 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared two tests “The Aptima Combo 2 Assay (Hologic Inc) and the Xpert CT/NG (Cepheid)” to detect Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae from throat and rectum samples.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/std-diagnostics-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidence and Prevalence Rates Of STD

4.2.2 Implementation of National Screening Programs

4.2.3 Growing Public Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma Associated With Patients Visiting Specialized STD Clinics.

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Scenario for product approvals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 ByType of Disease

5.1.1 Chlamydia

5.1.2 Gonorrhea

5.1.3 Syphilis

5.1.4 Genital herpes

5.1.5 Hepatitis B

5.1.6 HIV/AIDS

5.1.7 Human papillomavirus (HPV)

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Type of Diagnostic Test

5.2.1 Laboratory Testing

5.2.2 Point Of Care (PoC) Testing

5.3 By Devices

5.3.1 Laboratory Devices

5.3.1.1 Thermal Cyclers – PCR

5.3.1.2 Lateral Flow Readers Immunochromatographic Assays

5.3.1.3 Flow Cytometers

5.3.1.4 Absorbance Microplate Reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

5.3.1.5 Others

5.3.2 Point Of Care (PoC) Devices

5.3.2.1 Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT)

5.3.2.2 Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 MedMira Inc

6.1.4 Qaigen Inc

6.1.5 Cephied (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Diasorin S.p.A

6.1.8 bioMeriuex

6.1.9 Hologic, Inc

6.1.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3635813

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155