Starch Market by Authentication, Track and Trace Technology – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2026 | ADM, Cargill, Ingredion

Starch Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Starch market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Starch Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Starch market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Starch Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Starch market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Starch industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Penford Products, Tate & Lyle Americas, AVEBE, Roquette, Gea, Nihon Shokuhin Kako, Japan Corn Starch, Sanwa Starch, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Luzhou Group, COFCO, China Starch, Wanshunda Group, Xi’an Guowei, Lihua Starch, Henan Julong Biological Engineering ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.

China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.

The global Starch market was 35800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 48300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Starch market:

ADM, Cargill, Ingredion, Penford Products, Tate & Lyle Americas, AVEBE, Roquette, Gea, Nihon Shokuhin Kako, Japan Corn Starch, Sanwa Starch, Zhucheng Xingmao, Changchun Dacheng, Luzhou Group, COFCO, China Starch, Wanshunda Group, Xi’an Guowei, Lihua Starch, Henan Julong Biological Engineering

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Other

Starch Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Starch markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Starch market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Starch market.

Table of Contents

1 Starch Market Overview

1.1 Starch Product Overview

1.2 Starch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Edible Starch

1.2.2 Industrial Starch

1.2.3 Officinal Starch

1.3 Global Starch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Starch Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Starch Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Starch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Starch Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Starch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Starch Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Starch Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Starch Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Starch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Starch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Starch Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Starch Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Starch Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 ADM

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 ADM Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Cargill

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Cargill Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Ingredion

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Ingredion Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Penford Products

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Penford Products Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Tate & Lyle Americas

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Tate & Lyle Americas Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 AVEBE

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 AVEBE Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Roquette

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Roquette Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Gea

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Gea Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Nihon Shokuhin Kako

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Nihon Shokuhin Kako Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Japan Corn Starch

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Starch Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Japan Corn Starch Starch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Sanwa Starch

3.12 Zhucheng Xingmao

3.13 Changchun Dacheng

3.14 Luzhou Group

3.15 COFCO

3.16 China Starch

3.17 Wanshunda Group

3.18 Xi’an Guowei

3.19 Lihua Starch

3.20 Henan Julong Biological Engineering

4 Starch Market Status and Outlook by Regions

