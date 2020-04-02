Standard Logic Devices Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2028

The “Standard Logic Devices Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the standard logic devices market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

This report covers the details of some of the prominent players in the standard logic devices market which includes Analog Devices, Arrow Electronics, Diodes Incorporated and Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics N.V, Toshiba Semiconductor and Storage, ROHM Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Maxim Integrated Products Inc. and ON Semiconductor.

Market Segmentation

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Gate IC Type

OR

AND

Universal Gates (NAND and NOR)

EXOR

EXNOR

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Buffer

Inverting Buffer

Non-Inverting Buffer

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Transceiver

Standard

Parity

Registered

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Flip Flop

SR Flip Flop

D Flip Flop

JK Flip Flop

T Flip Flop

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Switches and Multiplexer Type

Analog

Buffered

Protocol Specific

Standard Logic Devices Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



