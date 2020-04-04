Stand-up Pouches Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Stand-up Pouches Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stand-up Pouches market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global stand-up pouches market size was estimated at USD 9.98 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Rising demand for packaged goods and growing preference for stand-up pouches by consumers owing to several factors, such as convenience, aesthetic appeal, and several value-added features, is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Stand-up pouches offers several advantages such as better aesthetic appeal, coupled with several value-added features including zippers or sliders, spouts, and tear notches, among others, that offer greater convenience and functionality. In addition, these pouches utilize lesser material, require lower shipping and transportation costs and are light in weight as compared to several other rigid packaging formats such as metal cans and glass bottles, among others.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America market. The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The bioplastic material is anticipated to have the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 owing to several factors including a growing focus on sustainability coupled with rising restrictions on the use of plastics.

Stand-up pouch is a flexible packaging format that has the ability to stand erect on its bottom for the purpose of storage, display, and use. These pouches offer greater shipping convenience as compared to glass jars, rigid bottles, and aluminum cans owing to which they are widely being preferred by several consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers. Rising demand for on-the-go snacks, and single-serve meals is further anticipated to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Stand-up pouches act as an excellent marketing tool for producers of packaged goods as they offer the ability to differentiate products on retail shelves. In addition, these stand-up pouches have a larger surface on which high-quality graphics can be printed in order to further attract customers especially in convenience stores and supermarkets where people make quicker purchase decisions.

Material Insights of Stand-up Pouches Market

On the basis of material, the market has been classified into plastic, paper, metal, and bioplastic. Plastic is primarily used for manufacturing films and laminates that are widely used for manufacturing stand-up pouches. The plastic material segment dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Commonly used plastics for manufacturing these pouches include polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), among others. Stand-up pouches are constructed using a single plastic material or in a combination of various plastic laminates. Plastic is a cost-effective, durable, and lightweight material owing to which it is widely used for manufacturing the product.

The bioplastics material segment is likely to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Growing environmental concerns with regard to plastic waste are expected to increase the usage of bioplastics in the forecast period thereby benefiting the growth of this segment. Paper, on the other hand, is also being widely employed for manufacturing stand-up pouches owing to the growing focus on sustainability.

Type Insights of Stand-up Pouches Market

On the basis of type, the market has been classified into standard, aseptic, retort, and hot-filled. The standard type segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its over the forecast period. However, aseptic type stand-up pouches segment is projected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Aseptic stand-up pouch is a sterilized packaging product that is used for packaging thermally sterilized products such as food, beverages, and pharmaceutical products, among others. Commonly packaged products in aseptic stand-up pouches include yogurt, ice-cream mixes, fruit juices, baby food, and salad dressings among others. Aseptic stand-up pouches offer extended shelf-life of products that contain less-to-no preservatives.

Retort stand-up pouch type segment is anticipated to have a growth rate of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Retort stand-up pouch is a multilayer laminate structure made from plastic and metal foil that allows the sterile packaging of several products including meat, poultry, seafood, baby food, and pet food among others. Growing demand for packaged food especially ready-to-eat meals is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Closure Insights

On the basis of closure, the stand-up pouches market has been categorized into tear notch, spout, and zipper. The tear notch closure segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rising demand for smaller portion packages, single-serve packs, and ready-to-eat meals is anticipated to propel the growth of this segment.

The spout closure segment is anticipated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This closure incorporates a tube that is attached to the pouch through which substances such as liquids and pastes can be poured. They offer several advantages including easy opening and closing as well as greater convenience in pouring the product in the pouch.

The zipper closure segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025. Zippers offer several advantages including protection against contamination and spillage and easy resealability. In addition, resealability also assists in eliminating food wastage as consumers can utilize the contents in the pouch as and when required or at a later period of time.

Application Insights of Stand-up Pouches Market

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into food & beverages, pet food, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, homecare, and others. The food & beverages application segment held the largest market revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

The increasing use of stand-up pouches in packaging food products such as ready-to-eat meals, breakfast cereals, grains, gourmet products, frozen fruits and vegetables, frozen fruit pulp among others is anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, the stand-up pouch is also commonly used for packaging several beverage products including flavored juices, energy drinks, tea, and coffee among others.

The personal care & cosmetics application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Commonly packed personal care & cosmetic products using stand-up pouches include shampoos, skincare creams, and solutions, among others. The convenience offered by stand-up pouches especially while traveling, coupled growing awareness with regard to personal grooming is expected to boost the market growth.

Stand-up pouches are also widely used for packaging of several homecare products such as hand wash, laundry soaps, detergents, fabric softeners, and toiletries among others. Improving hygiene and sanitation standards especially in several emerging countries is expected to stimulate the growth of this segment. The others application segment mainly includes automotive products, agriculture products, tobacco, and industrial products, among others.

Regional Insights of Stand-up Pouches Market

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest rate accounting for a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025. Factors including changing lifestyle, growing demand for convenient packaging, and increasing spending power among consumers are anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

North America region is projected to have a growth rate of over 6% over the forecast period. Factors including high demand for packaged food such as ready-to-eat meals, coupled with the increasing popularity of stand-up pouches owing to their shelf readiness, portability, lightweight, and less material usage as compared to rigid packaging products is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The Europe market is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period and reach USD 3.38 billion by 2025. Growing acceptance to stand-up pouches by especially by consumers owing to their convenience, functionality, and portability is anticipated to boost demand growth in the region over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing use of stand-up pouches by CPG manufacturers, owing to their marketing advantages and aesthetic appeal is further likely to propel the market grown.

Market Share Insights of Stand-up Pouches Market

Prominent players in the market include Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac, Mondi, Clondalkin Group, Winpak Ltd., Coveris, and Huhtamaki Group among others. Other notable players operating in the market include Sealed Air, Glenroy Inc., Smurfit Kappa, Bischof+Klein, Hood Packaging Corporation, Uflex Limited, and FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, among others.

Several manufacturers in the market offer pre-made stand-up pouches as well as offer customization in terms of size, shape, material, and value-added features. Major players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships among others in order to gain a competitive advantage.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global stand-up pouches market report on the basis of material, type, closure, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Bioplastic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Standard

Aseptic

Retort

Hot-filled

Closure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Tear Notch

Zipper

Spout

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Others

