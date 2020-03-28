Sports Technology Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2032

Sports Technology Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2032March 28, 2020
The major players profiled in this Sports Technology market report include:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.
The global sports technology market is segmented as below:
Global Sports Technology Market, by Component
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment
- Services
- Training & Implementation
- Support & Maintenance
- Managed/Outsourced Services
Global Sports Technology Market, by Application
- Active
- Tracking
- Decision Making
- Passive
- Analytics and Statistics
- Tactics and Simulation
- Training
- Game Performance Analysis
- Team Analysis & Management
- Injury and Health Analysis
Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Football
- Golf
- Rugby
- Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)
Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user
- Coaches
- Clubs
- Leagues
- Sports Associations
- Others (Athletes & Sports Person)
Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
