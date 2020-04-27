Spend Analytics Software Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2023)

The spend analytics software market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.2%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope includes different application of spend analytics software market, such as financial management, supply and demand forecasting, risk management, and various others. The regions considered under the scope of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. As organizations are looking to adhere to strict governance and compliance policies related to accounts and spend data and the necessity to keep company’s expenditure to minimum without affecting operations are playing a key role in driving the market.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2128366?utm_source=Manoj

Growing Demand for Supplier and Market Intelligence

Business can adopt procurement strategies involving use of market and supplier intelligence information coupled with technology, like e-sourcing, spend analysis etc., so that procurement function can add value to the business by making a more informed and relevant decision. For example, if prices of iron have gone down beyond the limit mentioned in the supplier contract, businesses can demand the next stock at new reduced price, thus reducing the commodity cost. With the end-user industries understanding the advantage of the solution, the consumption of spend analytics solutions is growing.

Growing Need in Financial Management

Finance departments need constant monitoring, identifying and reacting to various changes being implemented because of changes in regulation and compliance. Organizations are coming up with strategies to restrict unwanted spending by analyzing financial data along with pricing data. Spend analytics software also provides a platform to bridge the gap between financial and operational performance and to monitor trends, optimize strategies that are important in allocating capital, managing assets, and reducing risks.

Regional Analysis

North America is accounted to have the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to early adoption of emerging technologies and a large number of spend analytics vendors in the region, which would help consolidate the majority of revenues in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow substantially mainly due to growing technology expenditures in countries, such as China and India and the demand for cost-effective analytical software among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which play a key role in driving the market.

Key Developments in Market

April 2018 : One of the poultry companies in US partnered with Zycus for five years to improve its procurement process by mitigating risks

March 2018: Zycus presented its customers with updated version of spend analytics solution enabling its customers to save 30-40% of time on existing refresh cycle

Major Players – BRAVOSOLUTION SPA, COUPA SOFTWARE, EMPRONC SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD., IBM CORPORATION, IVALUA INC., JAGGAER INC, ORACLE CORPORATION, PROACTIS INC, ROSSLYN DATA TECHNOLOGIES PLC, SAP SE, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• To understand the impact of spend analytics software market

• Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• To understand the dominating technology in the market

• The Region that is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

• Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

• 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Customization of the Report

• The report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs

Make an Inquiry before Buying at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2128366?utm_source=Manoj

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.