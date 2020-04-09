Speech Generating Devices Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2017 – 2022

Speech-generating devices (SGDs), referred to voice output communication aids, imply electronic augmentative & alternative communication system (AAC system) used to replace speech/writing for individuals suffering from severe speech impairments. The global SGDs market has been witnessing key trends such as the advent of AAC appson mobile devices and superior automation. These are providing convenience to people associated with sophisticated communication requirements, and their caregivers. Independent decisions are made by patients, consumers, and caregivers while purchasing suitable SGDs. Our report provides an in-depth analysis about the global speech generating devices market during the forecast period.

Advancements in Touch-Screen Mobile Devices to Reshape the Global SGDs Market

The global speech generating devices market is projected to register an exponential expansion during the forecast period. Over the past few years, technological advancements have enabled SGDs to emerge as a refined tool, addressing numerous requirements for speech-impaired individuals. A wide number of speech generating devices available in the market are based on a variety of cognitive and physical abilities, including symbol systems, text-based communication devices, eye tracking systems, and tongue switches. Advancements in touch-screen mobile devices coupled with communication-based applications are expected to reshape the global speech generating devices market. Convenience offered by small-size, lightweight, and touchscreen interface have made the big and heavy versions of SGDs obsolete. The aforementioned factors are estimated to propel growth of the market during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of speech-related disorders is also expected to influence growth of the market.

Although speech generating devices offer various advantages to people with speech impairments, challenges such as lack of prescriptions affect the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities have made SGDs very expensive, which in turn has been impeding the penetration of these devices into the market. As major portion of funding for speech generating devices is conducted through public schools, third party sources, and the government, the global SGDs market is expected to face challenges incurred from the budgetary slashes.

The report on the global speech generating devices market offers actionable insights about key regional market status at a global level. The potential of the market has been meticulously investigated in conjunction with major market challenges, along with examination of current condition as well as future prospects of the market. In addition, market strategies such as product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, adopted by leading market players are discussed in the report. The report also provides demand analysis for upstream and downstream raw materials, and equipment of the SGDs.

A comprehensive assessment of the global speech generating devices market, along with thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and industry validated as well as statistically supported market data is included in the report. It also offers thorough knowledge with complete information associated with the SGDs industry including classifications, applications, definitions, cost structures, manufacturing processes, product specifications, industry policies, and value chain.

Highlights from the Report Include

Patent analysis of the global speech generating devices market

Detailed overview of the parent market

Identification and Understanding of the global SGDs market

Recent industry developments and trends

Information imperative for market players for sustaining and enhancing their market footprint

Projected, current and historical market size, in terms of value and volume

Changing market dynamics

Research Methodology

