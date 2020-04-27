Specialty Starch Market Overview and Detailed Business Analysis till 2028 | Key Players: Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont among Others

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Specialty Starch Market

According to the report, the specialty starch market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, paper, textiles, others during the forecast period. Similarly, increase in the consumption of processed food and convenience food that also drives the specialty starch market.

What is Speciality Starch?

Specialty starch is a scientifically modified version of their standard starch shape. Starch is a polymeric carbohydrate that consists of a high amount of joined glucose developed to suit a specific requirement. Major starches used commonly are from Corn, Potato, Wheat, Rice, and Tapioca.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies such as Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, CHR Hansen, Royal DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Sensient Technologies and Kerry Groups.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Specialty starch market divided into based on product, source, function and end-use industry.

The specialty starch market was led by the corn community, based on the source. Corn is a staple food, chosen worldwide because of its significance in the diets of a number of countries. One of the cornstarch’s most important applications is its use as a thickening agent in soups and liquid-based foods like sauces, gravies, and custards.

In addition, cornstarch is widely used across many food applications which further boosts the segment’s market growth.

Specialty starch is used in many methods of food processing, such as thickening and stabilization. It is used in many end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc. because of its superior properties as compared with natural starch. Over the forecast period, growth in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to positively affect market growth.

This report provides:

1) An overview of Global Specialty Starch Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Specialty Starch Market.

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. This study segments the specialty starch market by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the duration considered for this study due to the increase in disposable income and increased demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, resulting in increased demand for speciality starch in this region. Additionally, increasing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of changed starch are driving the Asia Pacific markets.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the impacting regions with technological advancements in the Food & Agricultural sector. It is projected that the use of the latest technologies in agricultural activities and the existing processed food market would drive demand for the specialty starch market in those regions. Therefore, some of the major companies operating in this sector have offices in these areas.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand for packaged food and new alternatives

o Growth in demand for pharmaceutical products

o Superior properties as compared to traditional starch

o increased consumption of processed food and convenience food

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Cationic

o Starch Esters & Ethers

o Resistant

o Others

By Source:

o Corn

o Potato

o Wheat

o Rice

o Tapioca

o Others

By Function:

o Thickeners

o Stabilizers

o Binders

o Emulsifiers

o Others

By End-Use Industry:

o Food & Beverages

o Animal feed

o Pharmaceuticals

o Paper

o Textiles

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Source

o By Function

o By End-Use Industry

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global specialty starch market on a regional and global basis

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

