Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market 2020 in Depth Study Followed by Top Companies BASF SE, Solvay, Akzo Nobel NV, etc.

The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market was valued at USD 11.38 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.62 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4%. The report studies the leading manufacturers in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, underlining the market position, revenue generation, value, production capacity, and market share of every producer/manufacturer profiled in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Top Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers:

BASF SE, Solvay, Akzo Nobel NV, Huntsman International LLC, Thermax Global, Sadara, Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited, Roemex Limited, Schlumberger, Ashland Inc.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segmentation by Types:

Demulsifier

Deoiler

Biocide

Fluid Loss Additive

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Clay Stabilizer

Pour Point Depressant

Others

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segmentation by Applications:

Drilling

Cementing

Production

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Well Stimulation

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Report:

