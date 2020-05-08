Soy Protein Concentrates Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Soy Protein Concentrates Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025May 8, 2020
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. SPC has improved flavor characteristics compared to soy flour, and is used for a wide variety of applications in the food industry, especially with meat processing. SPC is also used as a source for high quality protein in milk, fish and meat analogs, and animal feeds.
The global Soy Protein Concentrates market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
ADM
Sojaprotein
DuPont
IMCOPA
CHS
Cargill
Goldensea Industry
Gushen Biological Technology Group
Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group
Yuwang Group
Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
Hongzui Group
MECAGROUP
Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering
Based on Form, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Dry
Liquid
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Soy Protein Concentrates Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Soy Protein Concentrates
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Form
Table Products Segment of Soy Protein Concentrates
Table Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Dry
Table Dry Overview
1.2.1.2 Liquid
Table Liquid Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Soy Protein Concentrates
Table Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Food Industry
Table Food Industry Overview
1.2.2.2 Feed Industry
Table Feed Industry Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Soy Protein Concentrates
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Soy Protein Concentrates
Figure Manufacturing Process of Soy Protein Concentrates
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT
Figure SWOT of Soy Protein Concentrates
2.3.2 Dynamics
Table Market
Continued….
