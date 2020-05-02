Sorbitol Market Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Analysis & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Sorbitol Market has been witnessing growth, owing to increasing demand from emerging markets like food and beverage. Sorbitol is a form of sweetener which is obtained from items such as corn syrup and various fruits like berries, pear, prunes, or apples. The demand for sorbitol is on a rise due to various aspects such as its ability to act as a thickening agent, humectant agent, anti-crystalizing agent as well as a sweetening agent. Sorbitol is preferred by the food and beverage industry as it is a close substitute to sugar, providing natural sweetness along with the low caloric value.

The Liquid/Syrup sorbitol segment is expected to lead the market. Liquid or syrup sorbitol is majorly utilized by the cosmetic & personal care industry. Liquid sorbitol is low in cost as compared to crystal or powdered sorbitol. Liquid sorbitol has many more benefits such as its ability to provide a cooling effect, excellent compressibility, etc. Hence these are widely used to manufacture cosmetics, mouth fresheners, soaps & detergents, chewing gum, and shaving creams.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

• Roquette Frères Corporation

• Cargill Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

• Archer Daniels Midland

• SPI Pharma Inc.

• Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte.

• Merck Millipore Corp.

• Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

• Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for sorbitol market

Market Segmentation:

By Function:

• Sweetener

• Bulking Agent

• Flavoring Agent

• Humectant

• Others

By Product Type:

• Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol

• Powder/Crystal Sorbitol

By Application:

• Direct Application

◦ Cosmetics & Personal Care

◦ Food & Beverage

◦ Pharmaceuticals

◦ Others

• Indirect Application

◦ Chemicals

By Region:

North America By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico) By Function By Product Type By Application Western Europe: By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe) By Function By Product Type By Application Eastern Europe: By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe) By Function By Product Type By Application Asia Pacific By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) By Function By Product Type By Application Middle East: By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East) By Function By Product Type By Application Rest of the World By Region (South America, Africa)

By Function

By Product Type

By Application

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

