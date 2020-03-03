Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Rising Trends and Expected to Reach 22000Million By 2026: Top Commpetitors -SAMSUNG,SanDisk/WDC,Intel,Toshiba,Micro,SK Hynix,Kingston,Lite-On,Transcend,ADATA| CAGR 5.1%.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market was valued at 15600 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 22000 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid State Drive (SSD). Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Research Report 2020 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data persistently.

In the past few years, especially in 2015, SSDs have experienced great development. Many large manufacturers continue to innovate and develop many excellent products, which are more and more in line with the needs of consumers. For example, the capacity of SSDs is increasing.

256GB SSDs are gradually becoming mainstream. From the perspective of the sales market, Samsung and SanDisk, Toshiba and other veteran giants occupy most of the market share, because these companies have strong production control, flash memory, cache industry chain capabilities.

In addition, solid-state storage performance and energy-saving performance are so excellent, making SSD application scenarios very wide, from the general consumer level to the enterprise level, industrial level and even military-level.

Major Players in Solid State Drive (SSD) Market are:

• SAMSUNG

• SanDisk/WDC

• Intel

• Toshiba

• Micro

• SK Hynix

• Kingston

• Lite-On

• Transcend

• ADATA

• …

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Solid State Drive (SSD) market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solid State Drive (SSD) for these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Type

• Below 120GB

• (120-320)GB

• (320-500)GB

• 500GB-1TB

• (1-2)TB

• Above 2TB

Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Application

• Enterprise

• Client

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Operation Business Process as Service Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Solid State Drive (SSD) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

