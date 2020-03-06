Solar PV distributed Energy Generation Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Solar PV distributed Energy Generation Market

Distributed Solar PV is capable of generating power during peak demand time (around noon) and have low transmission losses of power. The Global Solar PV Distributed Energy Generation market is growing rapidly due to several factors such as increasing demand for Solar PV from different end-user applications to improve efficiency. In addition, due to better power efficiency which reduces the power loss in transmission and distribution lines, the distributed solar PV power generation is preferred.

Global Solar PV distributed Energy Generation Market

The graph shows the global demand for Solar PV Power 2007 to 2022. In 2016, solar PV demand is expected to total 78 gigawatts worldwide. The United States has implemented taxes on solar products from China and Taiwan, which has initiated trade disputes across the world.

Market Segmentation:

The global Solar PV Distributed Energy Generation market is segmented by End-User into Industrial, Residential, Commercial, and Others. Further by application, the market is segmented into On-Grid and Off-Grid. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.

By application, the On-grid segment of the global distributed power generation market is leading due to smart and improvised grids systems compared to Off-grid. The power trading is more feasible with proper load balance in on-grid power generation systems, hence the market is increasing.

Global Solar PV distributed Energy Generation Market

The graph shows the world’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants as of May 2016. The Solar Start Projects (US) have installed capacity of approx.579 Megawatts.

Some leading players in Solar PV Distributed Energy Generation are ABB, Siemens, Alstom, The AES Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Here are some of the recent developments in the market:

In Mar 2018, Colombia’s Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission, CREG approved the Resolution CREG which regulates distributed solar generation (up to 100 kW) and distributed generation from renewable sources (between 100 kW and 1 MW).

In Mar 2018, EnSync Energy Systems, a major developer of innovative distributed energy resources (DERs), announced an expansion of the photovoltaic system which doubles the capacity of the photovoltaic (PV) system to 660 kilowatts (kW), making it the largest solar installation in downtown Honolulu upon completion.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Alstom, The AES Corporation, Wood Group, Wartsila, Caterpillar Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Bloom Energy, Ansaldo Energia SpA, Cummins Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), Fuelcell Energy, Inc., and Flexenergy.

Scope of the Report:

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Application

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Major Key Points of Global Solar PV distributed Energy Generation Market

Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Headlines & Trends

2.1 Headlines

2.2 Key Trends & Developments

Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Porters five forces Analysis

3.3.1 Buyer power

3.3.2 Supplier power

3.3.3 Industry Competition

3.3.4 Threat of new entrant

3.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

Segmentation

4.1 By End-User

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Commercial

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Application

4.2.1 On-Grid

4.2.2 Off-Grid

Geographic Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 South America

5.5 RoW

Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Benchmarking

6.3 Key Strategies Adopted by Major Companies

Company Profiles*

7.1 ABB

7.2 Siemens

7.3 Alstom

7.4 The AES Corporation

7.5 Wood Group

7.6 Wartsila

7.7 Caterpillar Inc.

7.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

7.9 Bloom Energy

7.10 Ansaldo Energia SpA

7.11 Cummins Inc.

7.12 Schneider Electric SE

7.13 Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST)

7.14 Fuelcell Energy, Inc.

7.15 Flexenergy

Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Charts/Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

