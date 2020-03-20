Solar Power Mobile Devices Market to Grow at Robust Rate During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Global Solar Power Mobile Devices Market: Overview

Nowadays, solar cell phone chargers are using solar panels to charge the cell phone batteries. These solar chargers are an alternative for conventional electrical chargers of cell phones and can also be plugged into electrical outlet in some cases. There are even public solar chargers of mobile phones which are installed permanently in public places like park, streets and squares. The very first model as per the European commission in the world is the Strawberry Tree, public solar charger which was invented by Strawberry energy Company.

This solar charging station has won the first place at “EU Sustainable energy week (EUSEW) 2011” in consuming category. There are some models of cell phones that have a built in solar charger and are also commercially available for GSM cell phone devices. Solar mobile chargers are available in various configurations and shapes that includes rotating and folding types. They are also available in the form of straps, which has nickel metal batteries within and solar cells on the outer surface. Solar chargers are also used to charge other cell phone devices such as speaker phones and Bluetooth headsets along with the battery of the phones. The global solar power mobile devices market is projected to expand at a modest CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Solar Power Mobile Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

The ease of use and portability of solar powered mobile devices is a major driving factor of the global solar power mobile devices market. Also the conventional electricity and the electric charges needed to charge the cell phones can be avoided by the incorporation of these solar power mobile devices that will further contribute in the global solar power mobile devices market. Moreover, the increasing concerns amongst people for eco-friendly products is bolstering the solar power mobile devices market.

However, the solar cell technology limits the practicality and effectiveness of solar phone chargers for daily use. Also the cell phone charging time varies depending upon the battery capacity installed in it and it continues to increase, that increases the charge time by the solar chargers. Thus these are the factors that can slowdown the growth of the global solar power mobile devices market.

Global Solar Power Mobile Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the configurations, the global solar power mobile devices market can be segmented as follows:

Folding

Rotating

On the basis of the devices, the global solar power mobile devices market can be segmented as follows:

Bluetooth headsets

Speaker phones

Cell phone batteries

On the basis of the end use industry, the global solar power mobile devices market can be segmented as follows:

Electronics and Electrical

Energy and Power

Global Solar Power Mobile Devices Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global solar power mobile devices market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is a dominant region in the global solar power mobile devices market owing to its presence in the energy and power sector. Asia Pacific ranks second in the market share of global solar power mobile devices market because of the growing electronics and electrical industry. The flourishing automobiles industry in Europe is the major cause to map this region in the global solar power mobile devices market. Latin America is also gaining importance in this market due to the investments of this region in the energy and power sector. Middle east and Africa is at a nascent stage in the global solar power mobile devices market but is anticipated to have a considerable CAGR in the forecasted period.

Global Solar Power Mobile Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global solar power mobile devices market are as follows:

Webroot Inc

SAMSUNG

ZTE Corporation

Micromax

LG Electronics

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Nokia

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.