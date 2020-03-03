Solar Charger Market 2020 Top Manufacturers: Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, LittleSun

A solar charger employs solar energy to supply electricity to devices or charge batteries. They are generally portable. Solar chargers can charge lead acid or Ni-Cd battery banks up to 48 V and hundreds of ampere-hours (up to 4000 Ah) capacity. Such type of solar charger setups generally use an intelligent charge controllers. These devices have high degree of flexibility and highest efficiency as compared to any other green charger.

The Solar Charger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.8% over the next five years, will reach 4570 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

The market for Solar Charger is highly fragmented with players such as Anker, GoalZero, Letsolar, RAVPower, ECEEN, Powertraveller, Solio, LittleSun, Voltaic Systems, YOLK, Solar Technology International, NOCO, Instapark, Xtorm, Allpowers Industrial International, Hanergy and so on.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Anker

• GoalZero

• Letsolar

• RAVPower

• ECEEN

• Powertraveller

• Solio

• LittleSun

• Voltaic Systems

• YOLK

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Below 5 Wattage

• 5 Wattage to 10 Wattage

• 10 Wattage to 20 Wattage

• Above 20 Wattage

Market Segment By Application –

• Portable Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Other

This report focuses on the Solar Charger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

